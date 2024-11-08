Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes was spotted ‘having a go’ at Alejandro Garnacho after his ‘careless’ passing display in their 2-0 win over PAOK in the Europa League.

The Red Devils skipper was reportedly frustrated with Garnacho’s efforts in the first half, just days after fellow teammate Casemiro also scolded the Argentinian for giving the ball away too easily in the 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Garnacho was deployed on the left wing for United’s midweek encounter with PAOK but failed to make his presence felt in the final third, completing 18 of his 24 passes, attempting zero shots on goal, and having two blocked.

It was Amad Diallo who stole the limelight thanks to his stunning brace on Thursday, netting a surprise header in the 50th minute before curling in his second 27 minutes later to secure Man United’s first European victory of the 2024/25 season.

Garnacho, meanwhile, was taken off in the 65th minute for Marcus Rashford and reportedly made Fernandes frustrated with his decision-making on the pitch:

The 20-year-old is Man United’s top scorer this season, having netted six in his 17 appearances for the Red Devils and assisted a further four.

Six of those contributions, however, came in the two comfortable victories over Barnsley and Leicester City in the EFL Cup, while he has only scored once in his last seven Premier League appearances.

The Argentinian international will be hoping to cement his place under Ruben Amorim, who will join United as the club’s new boss next week after managing his final Sporting Lisbon game on Sunday.

The 39-year-old will be hoping to spark life into United’s offence in the Premier League – the Red Devils are the third-lowest scoring team in the division this season, having netted just nine in their opening 10 matches.

Alejandro Garnacho's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 10 Goals 2 Assists 1 Expected goals 3.5 Expected assisted goals 1.1 Minutes played 681

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-11-24.