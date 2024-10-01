Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been slammed for his ‘dreadful’ performance against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

It was a poor afternoon for Erik ten Hag’s side as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 on their own turf by the North London club. It took Spurs less than five minutes to open the scoring at Old Trafford when Micky van de Ven ran the length of the pitch with the ball to set up teammate Brennan Johnson.

Fernandes was given his marching orders before halftime for a reckless tackle on James Maddison, and Kobbie Mainoo was then forced off with an apparent injury. Spurs went on to score a further two goals without response in the second half courtesy of Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke.

Fernandes Criticised for Performance v Spurs

The midfielder was sent off in the first half

Fernandes was one of several below-par performers in a United shirt on Sunday, but he will catch the headlines given his role as captain and reckless challenge to get sent off. Writing for the Manchester Evening News, journalist Samuel Luckhurst slammed the midfielder's ‘needless’ and ‘deliberate’ challenge to get sent off.

Luckhurst even went as far as awarding Fernandes a one out of 10 for the 42 minutes he spent on the pitch. The Portuguese international will now miss United’s next three league fixtures against Aston Villa, West Ham and Brentford.

The journalist wrote:

“Was performing dreadfully again before his expulsion for a needlessly deliberate and high boot on James Maddison.”

Ferdinand Names One United Player to Emerge With Credit

It was a dreadful team performance

While Fernandes put in a dreadful performance, former United defender Rio Ferdinand believes only one player emerged from the thumping against Spurs with any credit. Goalkeeper Andre Onana was a key reason the scoreline wasn’t even more embarrassing for Ten Hag’s, and Ferdinand says he can walk away with his head held high.

Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents YouTube channel, the former United star admitted Onana has received a lot of criticism during his time with the Red Devils. But, without the Cameroon international, Ferdinand believes the scoreline could have been six or seven in Spurs’ favour.

Andre Onana stats vs Tottenham in the Premier League (29/09/24) Stat: Minutes played 90' Saves 7 Goals prevented 0.46 Accurate passes 15/28 (54%) Clearances 1

That’s a sentiment shared by MEN journalist Luckhurst, who awarded Onana the highest rating of the entire United squad. He noted the goalkeeper keeping out efforts from both Maddison and Timo Werner following one-on-one situations.

Onana moved to Europe in 2010 when he joined the academy of giants Barcelona. He didn’t make a single senior appearances for the club, and went on to spend time at both Ajax and Inter Milan before he was signed by the Red Devils for £42.7million in the summer of 2023.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore.