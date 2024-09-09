Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen was criticised for a ‘wasteful’ performance in Denmark’s 2-0 victory against Serbia in the Nations League on Sunday, with local media branding the 32-year-old ‘rusty’ and ‘coming to a standstill’.

Despite Denmark’s convincing victory, Eriksen’s performance was a talking point, while goals from Youssuf Poulsen and Albert Gronbaek extended their 100% start in the tournament – with two games gone, the Danes sit top of the Nations League A Group 4.

Eriksen, who played 68 minutes on Sunday, struggled to impress in only his second start of the season, both with the national team, after a tough start to the campaign in Manchester.

The veteran midfielder considered making a move away from Old Trafford to seek more playing time, but failed to do so and now looks set for another season on the fringes.

A potential return to his boyhood club Ajax collapsed just before the end of the summer transfer window as the Dutch side were reportedly unable to clear space in the squad for Eriksen’s arrival.

‘Match to Forget’ for Eriksen

On international duty

Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet gave Eriksen a 3/10 rating for his performance against Serbia on Sunday, saying the Dane had a ‘match to forget’:

“How rusty he looks. Eriksen is usually the offensive focal point, but now you have the feeling that it is coming to a standstill. “Wasted turnovers and simply too many wrong decisions. The lack of playing time at Manchester United is leaving its mark.”

Having made just one substitute appearance at Old Trafford this season, Eriksen voiced his dissatisfaction speaking to the Danish media last week, admitting he wants more playing time and suggesting he is ready to contribute despite lacking match sharpness.

With less than 12 months remaining on his current deal, the Dane is not expected to be a Man United player in nine months’ time.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, United have already set their sights on making changes to their ageing midfield in the summer of 2025 and will be looking to secure long-term replacements for both Eriksen and Casemiro.

The midfield duo, who are currently pocketing a combined total of £500,000 per week at Old Trafford, are likely to play their final season in a Man United shirt and youthful alternatives have been lined up to replace them.

Christian Eriksen Man United Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 22 Goals / assists 1 / 2 Pass accuracy 80.5% Progressive passes per 90 5.36 Tackles per 90 1.42 Blocks per 90 1.34

Ugarte Set for Man Utd Debut

After proving his fitness for Uruguay

Manchester United newcomer Manuel Ugarte is set to make his Manchester United debut against Southampton this weekend, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

After proving his fitness on international duty with Uruguay, the 23-year-old holding midfielder is on course to make his first start for the Red Devils on Saturday as they look to bounce back after a tumultuous start to the campaign.

With four points from a possible nine, United sit 14th in the table and will be hoping to introduce Ugarte swiftly into the squad after he put in a solid display over the international break with Uruguay.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 09-09-24.