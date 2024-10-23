Manchester United are set to entertain loan offers for Antony in the January transfer window after his struggling start to his third season at Old Trafford, Football Insider has revealed.

The 24-year-old is reportedly no longer a part of Erik ten Hag’s plans in Manchester, and the club hierarchy is now keen to remove his £200,000-per-week wages from their books.

The news comes shortly after reports linked Antony with a return to Ajax, where he enjoyed a successful spell with the Eredivisie giants before his move to United in 2022.

However, according to the Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the Amsterdam-based club have doubts about whether to make a move for the Brazilian, who endured a difficult time at Old Trafford and has dramatically fallen down the pecking order this season.

Antony was linked with a move away from United throughout the summer, and now Man United appear to be outlining plans for his loan departure in 2025.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has scored just once in the Premier League over the last 18 months, netting in last season's 1-1 draw against relegation-bound Burnley.

According to Football Insider, Man United are open to including an option to buy in any temporary deal for Antony, but a ‘large percentage’ of his wages would have to be covered.

When asked about Antony’s situation at United last month, Ten Hag insisted that the 24-year-old needed to do more to secure more game time.

One of the Dutchman’s first signings at Old Trafford, Antony cost an eye-watering £86m two years ago, but saw the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo picked ahead of him this season.

The 24-year-old has featured just twice in the Premier League so far this season, with both appearances coming off the bench.

Antony managed to find the net in Manchester United’s 7-0 rout of League One side Barnsley in the EFL Cup, his only start of the season so far.

Antony's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 2 Starts 0 Goals / assists 0 / 0 Expected goals 0.1 Minutes played 28

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-10-24.