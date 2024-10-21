Mark Goldbridge has tipped Christian Eriksen to start in place of Bruno Fernandes for Manchester United’s trip to Fenerbahce in the Europa League on Thursday night.

With the Red Devils’ skipper suspended for the fixture, the United Stand pundit has backed Eriksen to be deployed in a more advanced role, after he played in the double pivot alongside Casemiro during United’s home win over Brentford on Saturday.

Goldbridge has also suggested that Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte should take the two holding roles when United visit Jose Mourinho’s side mid-week, as they look for their first win following back-to-back draws with Twente and Porto:

Eriksen has exceeded expectations this season and currently ranks joint-first for chances created after eight Premier League matches, having managed 12, alongside Amad Diallo.

The Danish international’s resurgence has earned him plaudits from both fans and pundits recently, with Goldbridge now tipping Eriksen to replace Bruno, who received a red card against Porto and is suspended for the next Europa League match.

While Eriksen has yet to register a goal or assist in the Premier League, he has been prolific in continental and cup competitions so far this term, contributing six goals in total.

Despite amassing just four minutes of playing time in United’s first three Premier League games, it initially appeared that the 32-year-old was destined for another season on the fringes.

However, his impressive run of form has seen him start in four of United’s last five league games, including the 2-1 win over Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday, their first league victory in over a month.

A much-needed win for Erik ten Hag saw the Red Devils climb to 11th in the table, while Eriksen played the full 90 minutes for the second consecutive Premier League game this season.

Christian Eriksen Man United Stats (2024/25) Games 9 Starts 7 Goals 3 Assists 3 Yellow cards 2 Minutes played 609

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-10-24.