Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was praised for a ‘top drawer’ performance by BBC football pundit Troy Deeney, who suggested his stunning double save kept the Red Devils in the game on Saturday and was better than Arsenal's David Raya against Atalanta.

The footballer-turned-pundit Deeney was full of appreciation for the Cameroonian shot-stopper, lauding his double save as ‘miles better’ than Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya’s in the Champions League last week.

Onana has enjoyed a much more stable start to his second Premier League season, keeping three clean sheets in five appearances so far – now level with last term’s Golden Glove winner Raya – including a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park this weekend.

Crystal Palace looked certain to break the deadlock in the 64th minute, but the 28-year-old made a stunning effort to deny a superb strike from Eddie Nketiah, before stopping Ismaila Sarr’s attempt a split second later.

The remarkable double save has seen Onana showered with praise from fans and pundits after the stalemate on Saturday, while the keeper himself remarked after the match that ‘everything is going positive’ for him in Manchester despite a slow start 12 months ago.

Onana Makes ‘Excellent Double Save’

In 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park

Deeney, writing for the BBC, lauded Onana’s ‘top drawer’ performance against Crystal Palace on Saturday and included the Cameroonian in his Premier League Team of the Week. Raya also made a superb double save against Atalanta for Arsenal in the Champions League, but Deeney believes Onana's was better:

“He made an excellent double save, which I thought was miles better than David Raya's in the Champions League. “Onana is under pressure at Manchester United, but he kept them in a game they probably should have gone on to win. He was top drawer.”

A more stable and confident Manchester United back four has also helped the Cameroonian start his second season on a more positive note, with Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, and Diogo Dalot playing in front of him at Selhurst Park.

Last season’s injury crisis in defence prevented Erik ten Hag from maintaining a consistent backline throughout the Premier League campaign, during which Onana kept only nine clean sheets and conceded 58 goals in 38 appearances.

The 28-year-old will be hoping to continue his fine form during a busy week of action, as Man United take on FC Twente in their opening Europa League fixture on Wednesday, followed by a clash against Tottenham on Sunday.

Andre Onana Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 5 Goals conceded 5 Clean sheets 3 Minutes played 450

Man United ‘Keeping Tabs’ on Oscar Gloukh

Eyeing the highly-rated RB Salzburg gem

Manchester United are closely monitoring RB Salzburg midfielder Oscar Gloukh, who could be considered a long-term replacement for captain Bruno Fernandes, journalist Christoph Michel has claimed.

The Red Devils are reportedly keeping tabs on the 20-year-old playmaker, who is among the options to replace Fernandes at Old Trafford in the future, weeks after the 30-year-old signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2027, with an option for a further year.

Gloukh has delivered encouraging performances for Salzburg in recent months, finishing his first full season in Austria with nine goals and 18 assists in 40 appearances across all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-09-24.