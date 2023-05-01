Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has "turned his career around" under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford, says Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The right-back barely featured at the beginning of the season but is slowly becoming an important player for his manager.

Man United transfer news — Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that there's a "good chance" of Wan-Bissaka remaining at United this summer.

The 25-year-old has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the MailOnline claiming that he's one player who the Red Devils will consider offers for.

However, after making a return to United's starting XI, it now looks like Wan-Bissaka could remain at the Manchester club.

After being left on the bench at the beginning of the season, he's started a lot of games of late, including his side's FA Cup semi-final triumph against Brighton (via Transfermarkt).

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Aaron Wan-Bissaka?

Sheth thinks Wan-Bissaka has undergone a revival at Old Trafford.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "We were looking at a situation where he wasn't getting a game at all at the beginning of the season, lots of talk about him leaving in January. I just think maybe that the World Cup and that injury to [Diogo] Dalot worked in Wan-Bissaka's favour, and the fact that he was around United training with Erik ten Hag while everyone else was at the World Cup, I think it's benefited him.

"He's got a contract until 2024, but there is a club option for a further year so no immediate pressure with United and Wan-Bissaka. But I just think he has turned his career around there under the stewardship of Erik ten Hag."

Should Aaron Wan-Bissaka be Man United's first-choice right-back?

At this moment in time, definitely. In the past, Wan-Bissaka has been praised for his defending, while his offensive ability has come under scrutiny.

"Wan-Bissaka is useless on the ball — brilliant defender but useless on the ball at right-back," United legend Paul Scholes told Premier League Productions (via Manchester Evening News) in 2021.

However, it's an area of his game that looks to have improved, with the former Crystal Palace man absolutely destroying a couple of Brighton players last month.

Video: Aaron Wan-Bissaka turns Brighton duo inside out

All in all, then, it appears that Wan-Bissaka, who's earning £100,000 a week at Old Trafford, according to Salary Sport, could have a future under Ten Hag as he continues to get better.