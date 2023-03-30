Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is "very unlikely" to have a future at Old Trafford, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and reports claim that the East Midlands club want to sign him permanently in the summer.

Man United transfer news — Dean Henderson

According to Football Insider, Forest are keen on buying Henderson at the end of the season.

They could face competition for his signature, though, with the same outlet claiming that Tottenham and Chelsea are also interested in him.

Henderson joined Steve Cooper's side last summer to get more game time after playing understudy to David de Gea.

As per Transfermarkt, the Englishman failed to make a single start in the 2021/22 Premier League season.

What has Dean Jones said about Dean Henderson's Man United future?

Jones doubts that Henderson is in Erik ten Hag's plans.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "We know United are still looking to strengthen. Even if De Gea doesn't sign a new contract, it just all spells out to me that Henderson is very unlikely to have a future."

Will Dean Henderson return to Man United?

It seems unlikely. He clearly wants game time, and if De Gea signs a new contract, he probably won't get that at Old Trafford.

And even if the Spaniard doesn't, it's still hard to imagine Ten Hag giving Henderson minutes, as you'd expect United to bring in another quality goalkeeper to replace their current number one.

In fact, according to The Guardian, United have already shown interest in Brentford's David Raya, who's been excellent for the Bees this season.

As per FBref, the 27-year-old has a save percentage of 77.7%, which is the second highest in the Premier League.

Ultimately, if De Gea does depart, signing someone like Raya instead of making Henderson the new number one at Old Trafford is probably the direction United are going to head in.

The above isn't to say Henderson is a bad goalkeeper. If he was, there obviously wouldn't be talk about the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea being interested in the England international, whose United contract is worth £100,000 a week, according to Spotrac.

Nevertheless, his future doesn't look to be at Old Trafford. If he wants to continue playing regularly, another loan move or a permanent transfer in the summer is probably in his best interest. As for United, it looks like they will either keep De Gea or sign a new shot-stopper in the next transfer window.