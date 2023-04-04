Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is intent on agreeing a new contract with the Red Devils, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has informed GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old is out of contract next summer, but it appears that he's keen to remain at Old Trafford.

Man United contract news — Marcus Rashford

Rashford has rubbished reports that he's looking for a £500,000-a-week contact at United.

The Daily Star recently claimed that the England international is hoping that his new deal is worth that amount of money, but he's since taken to Twitter to deny that.

According to Spotrac, Rashford currently earns £200,000 a week at Old Trafford. You wouldn't blame him if he did ask for a pay rise, though.

He's been in incredible form this season, scoring more than 25 goals in all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Marcus Rashford and Man United?

Jacobs says Rashford wants to agree an extension with United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Marcus Rashford was right to come out and dismiss suggestions that he's demanding half a million a week. New contract negotiations are always difficult, but the good news for Man Utd is that Rashford is intent on agreeing something with Manchester United.

"And this has actually been the case for a longer period of time than perhaps people realise because when Rashford spoke to PSG, even though PSG were very intent on signing him, they came away from that conversation feeling a little bit like they were being used as leverage and that Rashford's preference was to stay at Manchester United."

How much money will Man United offer Marcus Rashford?

The Mail on Sunday reported at the start of the year that United have introduced a £200,000-a-week salary cap.

You suspect, though, that the Red Devils may have to go over that if they want to keep hold of Rashford. That's the amount of money he's already on and he's having a fantastic season. Still just 25 years of age as well, the England international has time to get even better. When you consider all of that, his people will surely feel that he deserves a wage increase.

If the club really are trying to enforce a salary cap, breaking it for Rashford could set a dangerous precedent. However, if this season is anything to go by, he's too important of a player for Erik ten Hag to lose.