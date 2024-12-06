Manchester United are fearful that goalkeeper Altay Bayindir wants to leave the club in pursuit of more regular playing time, according to the Daily Mail.

Bayindir has made just three appearances across all competitions since joining the Red Devils in the summer of 2023, and hasn't featured once in the Premier League. Evidently firmly behind Andre Onana in the pecking order in between the sticks, there are reportedly indications that the Turk is itching for a move away from Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim has made it clear with his selections so far that Onana remains the clear number one, and Bayindir has cut an unhappy figure on the bench, possibly feeling he hasn't been treated fairly by the north-west club, with Erik ten Hag said to have ignored him for two weeks after he signed. It's understood that United are monitoring the goalkeeper market in case Bayindir does indeed depart.

Bayindir Could Leave United

He wants more game time

After thriving as Fenerbahce's undisputed first choice for four seasons, United signed Bayindir for £6 million in 2023. Acquired to deputise for Onana, the Cameroonian's durability has meant that opportunities have been few and far between for the Turkish international, who has been described as 'very fast'.

However, the 26-year-old likely expected cup minutes at the very least, but he's even been limited to few outings in this department. Competing to remain as his national team's number one, the shot-stopper may now look to complete a switch away from Manchester, to ensure he retains this position.

Indeed, the Daily Mail suggest that United are concerned that Bayindir will push for a move in an upcoming window, which could in turn force the Red Devils to dip into the market and sign a new number two. Thus, the FA Cup holders are scouring the goalkeeping landscape, with a view to allowing their current man in this position to leave.

Amorim will be keen not to cultivate an environment in which players feel like they're being held hostage by the club if they want out, and he can use the example of Bayindir to demonstrate this isn't the case to the rest of the squad.

United face Tottenham in an EFL Cup Quarter-Final on the 19th December, in what could be Bayindir's swansong appearance.

Bayindir's Super Lig Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 26 Goals Conceded 31 Clean Sheets 9 Saves Per 90 2.08 Save Percentage 66.7%

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 06/12/2024