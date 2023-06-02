Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford wants to stay at Old Trafford, Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international's contract expires next year, but the Italian journalist says he's happy playing under Erik ten Hag and is waiting to see what happens with the owner situation before signing a new deal.

Man United news — Marcus Rashford

Rashford recently claimed Manchester United's Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year and Players' Player of Year awards.

"It's obviously a proud moment," he told the club's official website. "I feel I should have scored a few more, but, you know, there's always room for improvement. That's what I've been looking to do for next season.

"I'm pleased with how it went, but I'm looking forward to improve and hopefully getting better numbers in that next season."

It's been an excellent campaign for Rashford, with the 25-year-old managing to reach the 30-goal mark, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Marcus Rashford?

While Rashford is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract, Romano says he's happy with life at United and just wants to know what direction the club are heading in before signing an extension.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer expert said: "I think it's normal that Marcus Rashford is waiting to understand what happens with the owner situation, not because he has any doubts. He wants to stay at United; he's very happy at Man United. But it's just about understanding the future project."

How did Marcus Rashford perform in the Premier League this season?

Rashford didn't disappoint in the English top flight this term, scoring 17 goals in 35 outings (also via Transfermarkt).

Without his contribution, the Red Devils never would've qualified for the Champions League, so it's important that they keep hold of him, whether the Glazers sell the club or not.

United are currently looking for a new number nine, but the Daily Mirror claims that Tottenham Hotspur are determined not to sell Harry Kane to the Manchester outfit or any of their other rivals.

If Ten Hag can't land the Spurs talisman or another elite centre-forward this summer, then it becomes even more imperative that United retain Rashford's services.

The Three Lions star, who's earning £200,000 a week, according to Spotrac, refusing to sign a new contract would give the Red Devils a decision to make, but it'd be a surprise given that he's thriving at Old Trafford right now.