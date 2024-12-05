Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount was slammed for ‘not doing enough with the ball’ after their 2-0 loss to Arsenal, which saw the Red Devils drop to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The English midfielder, who started his second game under Ruben Amorim on Wednesday night, endured a tough showing against Arsenal’s defence in his 59 minutes on the pitch.

Mount managed only 15 touches, attempted 11 passes, won just one of his four duels and committed two fouls before being replaced by Marcus Rashford for the final half hour.

Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst was unimpressed with the 25-year-old’s performance against Arsenal, rating him 5/10 and criticising his contribution on the ball:

“Busy off the ball but did little on it in his first league start since August. The biggest criticism of Mount is he does not do enough with the ball and that was the case again.”

Mount only made his fifth start on Tuesday and ninth appearance in all competitions, having missed a significant portion of the season already through injuries.

The 25-year-old has struggled to ignite his Old Trafford career since making the £55m move from Chelsea in June 2023, contributing just two goals in his 29 appearances for the Red Devils.

Amorim, however, said he has ‘belief’ in the midfielder and has been impressed with his recent efforts in training.

The Portuguese tactician said last month that he ‘loves’ Mount and that the 25-year-old wants to succeed ‘really badly, which is the most important thing.’

Amorim suffered his first loss as Man United boss on Wednesday, following a 4-0 victory over Everton last weekend.

The Portuguese tactician was seemingly disappointed with some of his players' efforts against Arsenal, as United conceded from two corners, with defenders Jurrien Timber and William Saliba finding the net.

Man United starlet Leny Yoro finally made his official debut on Wednesday, coming on as a substitute in the second half.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 05-11-24.