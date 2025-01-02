Juventus are eyeing a January transfer window swoop for Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia in a surprising loan move, according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve.

The Netherlands international spent well over a year on the sidelines due to a knee injury, missing the entirety of the 2023/24 season and making his first campaign appearance in November under Ruben Amorim, but he has struggled with fitness and consistency since.

In recent games the manager has opted to use Diogo Dalot out of position as a left wing-back instead, with Malacia featuring for just 45 minutes since the team's 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12th.

Juventus Eyeing Malacia Loan Deal

Amorim won't stand in his way

With the Red Devils desperate to find a way to raise funds to help themselves bring players in, Malacia has been identified as someone who will be allowed to leave the club.

Left wing-back is a position that Amorim has earmarked as a priority for the new year, with Portugal international Nuno Mendes regarded as the top target for either January or the summer window. Malacia's performances haven't done enough to convince the boss that he has a long-term future at Old Trafford and now he could be one of the players to make way.

Juventus are in the market for defensive reinforcements after deciding to move on veteran Brazilian Danilo this month, and it's believed that the Serie A giants are looking at Malacia as a potential loan signing to cover his exit later in the window. Juventus have also shown an interest in Man Utd forward Joshua Zirkzee, who worked under Thiago Motta at Bologna last season.

Tyrell Malacia Statistics 2024/25 Competition Minutes Premier League 92 Europa League 107

While he is also able to play as a wing-back, Juventus also believe that he would be able to play as a central defender for them too which is what has sparked their interest.

Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui and Dalot are the natural wide options in defence outside of Malacia, while Antony and Amad Diallo have also played there at different points this season since Amorim's arrival and switch to a 3-4-3 system.

While Malacia could move on it's also expected that Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof and Christian Eriksen could all be sold too to allow the club to be able to bring in fresh faces that Amorim wants as part of his squad going forward.

All statistics correct as of 02/01/2025 courtesy of WhoScored.