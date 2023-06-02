Manchester United forward Anthony Martial will "probably leave" Old Trafford this summer, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

The Frenchman is one player who the Red Devils are thought to be open to selling in the transfer window.

Man United transfer news — Anthony Martial

As per Football Insider, United are happy to let Martial leave the club.

He's had a difficult season at Old Trafford because of injury, managing to make just 11 starts in the Premier League (via Transfermarkt).

The 27-year-old is now set to miss United's FA Cup final clash against rivals Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday because of another fitness problem.

The Red Devils signed him from AS Monaco in a deal worth up to £58m back in 2015, as reported by BBC Sport.

What has Alex Crook said about Anthony Martial and Man United?

Crook reckons Martial could depart Erik ten Hag's side this summer.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: "I think Ten Hag actually was open to Martial proving what he can do, but it just hasn't happened. So I think a parting of the ways is probably best for all concerned, but I'm not sure that they're going to be queuing down the block to sign him. I'd imagine he probably leaves."

Will Anthony Martial be a starter at Man United next season?

It seems unlikely. He's struggling to stay fit, while Marcus Rashford has that spot on the left nailed down after an incredible campaign in front of goal.

Martial can, of course, play up front, but it looks like United will be buying a new centre-forward. In fact, Crook told GIVEMESPORT at the end of April that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane is Ten Hag's top target.

If the Red Devils manage to land a number nine of that quality, then Martial is going to see little action at the tip of the team's attack.

This season, Kane scored 30 goals in the Premier League, as per Transfermarkt. When the England captain is fit, he's going to play every game, which was the case in the campaign that recently finished after he managed to make 38 top-flight appearances.

Of course, there's no guarantee that United will actually end up with the Three Lions star. Tottenham are going to be extremely reluctant to sell their best player to one of their rivals. But if they do, then it probably would be wise for Martial to depart.