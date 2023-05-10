Manchester United winger Amad Diallo won't stay at Old Trafford if there aren't any opportunities for him there, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Sunderland and is having an excellent season in the Championship.

Man United transfer news — Amad Diallo

Diallo hasn't ruled out staying at Sunderland. Speaking to reporters (via GOAL) after the Black Cats' 3-0 win against Preston North End earlier this week, he said: "Playing against Luton is very hard, but I hope we’ll be in the Premier League next season and maybe I’ll come back. I don’t know."

The Ivorian and the rest of Tony Mowbray's side are set to take on Luton Town in the Championship play-offs after finishing sixth in English football's second division.

As per Transfermarkt, Diallo scored 13 goals in 37 league outings to help give Sunderland a chance of Premier League promotion.

United signed Diallo from Serie A outfit Atalanta in a deal worth around £37m, according to Sky Sports.

What has Dean Jones said about Amad Diallo?

Jones says Diallo won't stick around at United forever if he isn't given opportunities but does expect both him and Kobbie Mainoo to get a chance in pre-season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "Diallo certainly won't be hanging around if there aren't going to be opportunities for him.

"And I think it will be interesting, especially in the early stages of Man United's pre-season, to see how they [Diallo and Mainoo] grasp the opportunities because there are going to be friendly matches where they're going to give them the chance to shine."

Should Man United give Amad Diallo a chance next season?

You can make a case for it, and it surely has to be something that's on Erik ten Hag's mind. Again, Diallo has had a really strong campaign in the Championship and United invested a lot of money in him.

WATCH: Amad Diallo scores stunning goal against Preston

If the Dutchman wants to add more numbers to his attack for next season, perhaps Diallo could be a good option, with his goal at Deepdale Stadium showing what he's capable of.

Of course, the former Atalanta man may be looking for a big role. After playing a lot of football at Sunderland this term, he may not want to be a bit-part player in the 2023/24 campaign.

It certainly will be interesting to see what exactly United do with Diallo once he returns from his loan spell.