Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee was branded an ‘imposter’ after a subdued display in their 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday.

The Dutch striker started ahead of Rasmus Hojlund but once again failed to score or even attempt a shot, in another decision by Erik ten Hag that appeared to backfire.

Although he assisted Christian Eriksen’s opener in the first half, the 23-year-old did not contribute much else, managing just 21 touches and a pass accuracy of 67%.

Zirkzee was eventually replaced by Hojlund for the final half-hour and was one of the first players substituted, alongside Victor Lindelof, who faced criticism for his lacklustre attempt to prevent Youssef En-Nesyri from heading in the equaliser in the second-half.

Zirkzee also received harsh reviews, with the Manchester Evening News giving him a 4/10 rating – the lowest of any Man United player on Thursday – while Yahoo handed out a 3/10 score.

“Laid the ball off for Eriksen to score but this was another anaemic performance from a goalscorer who seldom scores goals. Came off before the hour.”

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara branded the 23-year-old an ‘imposter’, while his ‘slow motion’ style was criticised by others during the draw:

Zirkzee has struggled to adapt to life at United since his £36million move from Bologna, and he has yet to score since netting on his Premier League debut in August.

Recent reports have linked the £105,000-a-week Dutchman with a potential return to Italy, with Juventus interested in a January loan deal to provide the 23-year-old with an Old Trafford escape.

A third consecutive draw has dropped Man United to 21st in the Europa League table. The Red Devils face West Ham next at the London Stadium on Sunday.

Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 8 Goals 1 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Expected assisted goals 0.3 Minutes played 399

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.