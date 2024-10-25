Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee was branded an ‘imposter’ after a subdued display in their 1-1 Europa League draw with Fenerbahce on Thursday.
The Dutch striker started ahead of Rasmus Hojlund but once again failed to score or even attempt a shot, in another decision by Erik ten Hag that appeared to backfire.
Although he assisted Christian Eriksen’s opener in the first half, the 23-year-old did not contribute much else, managing just 21 touches and a pass accuracy of 67%.
Zirkzee was eventually replaced by Hojlund for the final half-hour and was one of the first players substituted, alongside Victor Lindelof, who faced criticism for his lacklustre attempt to prevent Youssef En-Nesyri from heading in the equaliser in the second-half.
Zirkzee also received harsh reviews, with the Manchester Evening News giving him a 4/10 rating – the lowest of any Man United player on Thursday – while Yahoo handed out a 3/10 score.
“Laid the ball off for Eriksen to score but this was another anaemic performance from a goalscorer who seldom scores goals. Came off before the hour.”
TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara branded the 23-year-old an ‘imposter’, while his ‘slow motion’ style was criticised by others during the draw:
Zirkzee has struggled to adapt to life at United since his £36million move from Bologna, and he has yet to score since netting on his Premier League debut in August.
Recent reports have linked the £105,000-a-week Dutchman with a potential return to Italy, with Juventus interested in a January loan deal to provide the 23-year-old with an Old Trafford escape.
A third consecutive draw has dropped Man United to 21st in the Europa League table. The Red Devils face West Ham next at the London Stadium on Sunday.
|
Joshua Zirkzee's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League)
|
Games
|
8
|
Goals
|
1
|
Assists
|
0
|
Expected goals
|
2.4
|
Expected assisted goals
|
0.3
|
Minutes played
|
399
Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-10-24.