Manchester United youngster Bendito Mantato could be promoted to the club's first team in the near future under new manager Ruben Amorim, with his ability to play as a left-wing-back potentially endearing him to the former Sporting boss, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Mantato has enjoyed a fruitful start to the 2024/25 season, contributing six goals and providing one assist for the Red Devils' under-18s, and has thus been named as one of the club's seven best academy players. Predominantly a left-back, he's also featured on the right-wing on several occasions, earning him comparisons to Bukayo Saka, who experienced a similar career progression in regard to positioning.

Recently producing an encouraging cameo performance off the bench for the under-21s against Hertha Berlin, Mantato is demonstrating exceptional physical capabilities for a player of his age. With Amorim arriving earlier this week and looking to implement a 3-4-3 system, it's possible that the tactician could look to integrate the 16-year-old into the first team, due to the shortage of senior left-sided wing-backs he'll inherit.

Mantato Could Receive Promotion

Amorim has worked well with young players previously

Joining United's academy as a child, Mantato has risen through the ranks with the north-west club, and he's now on the cusp of featuring in some capacity in the first team, having made his mark at under-18 level and featured for the under-21s. While he may be a way off starting games for United, it's not out of the realms of possibility that Amorim takes a liking to him and allows him to train with his senior squad.

The Portuguese head coach was appointed as Erik ten Hag's successor earlier this month, after the Dutchman was given his marching orders, and flew to Manchester earlier this week to commence his tenure. Expected to operate with a 3-4-3 formation, the 39-year-old will require athletic wing-backs who are capable in possession.

With Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot likely to fight it out for the spot on the right-hand side, the left-hand side is more uncertain. Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia continue to struggle with fitness issues, potentially opening a pathway for an academy product to forge a career at Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News believe Mantato is the most likely, and this potentially means a first team promotion could be imminent.