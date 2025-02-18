Some Manchester United players are beginning to lose faith in Ruben Amorim’s tactics and believe that even when the club win, it is largely down to individual quality, according to MailOnline journalist Chris Wheeler.

The Red Devils suffered yet another Premier League defeat away to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, and a fresh report has now shed light on the mood in their dressing room.

While Amorim remains adamant he will not compromise on the football system that led him to two league titles in Portugal, some players are reportedly starting to lose confidence in his tactical approach.

According to Wheeler, a group of United stars are unconvinced by the 39-year-old’s methods and are growing concerned following a dire run of results in the league:

“The feeling is, "We got away with one but we might not be so lucky next time",' one dressing-room source says.”

United have suffered eight losses in 14 Premier League games since Amorim took charge in November and have slipped to 15th in the table following their defeat at Tottenham.

Amorim faced heavy criticism this weekend from ex-Man United full-back Gary Neville, who branded his tactics ‘absolute madness’ live on air and compared his midfield approach to what you would see in an Under-9s game.

United are likely heading for their worst-ever Premier League finish this season, as they sit 10 points adrift of eighth, where they ended up last campaign under Erik ten Hag.

However, according to Wheeler, a poor run of results is not necessarily going to see United waver in their support for Amorim, but the big test will come in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils are expected to have ‘a little more leeway’ in the offseason market after being restricted to signing Patrick Dorgu in January, though they will need to offload players as well.

United will hope to continue slicing their wage bill by selling loanees Marcus Rashford and Antony, while high-earner Casemiro could also depart.

