TalkSPORT pundit says he saw Manchester United players ‘smile for the first time in two seasons’ following their 4-0 win over Everton.

Braces from Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee helped the Red Devils extend their unbeaten run under Ruben Amorim on Sunday and climb to ninth in the Premier League after 13 games.

United stars were visibly jubilant after the final whistle at Old Trafford, and surprised talkSPORT host Sam Ellard, who noticed a 'small' change in their demeanour:

“I just saw there at the end of the game, something really small, but they went round the pitch, and they started clapping the fans, and they almost did a little bit of a lap, and the players were smiling. “And I watched that, and I just thought, that's the first time I've seen some of these lads smile in what felt like two seasons.”

United remain unbeaten under Amorim in his first three matches, having drawn 1-1 with Ipswich Town and won 3-2 against Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

The Red Devils were often criticised for a lack of identity in recent years under Erik ten Hag, despite lifting the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, but are now displaying a clear style of play in Amorim’s first three games.

Amorim's preferred 3-4-3 formation, which brought him impressive success at Sporting Lisbon, has already begun to take shape at United, with diligent counter-pressing now instilled into the system.

United are already eyeing a place back in the Champions League next season, now just four points behind Brighton in fourth.

The Red Devils will face their toughest test yet on Wednesday, travelling to the Emirates for a clash with Arsenal, and will be without Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo, both of whom picked up their fifth yellow cards in the Everton win.

Amorim rested several key players on Sunday, with Manuel Ugarte and Alejandro Garnacho starting on the bench, while Rasmus Hojlund remained an unused substitute.

Ruben Amorim's Man United Record (2024/25) Games 3 Wins 2 Draws 1 Losses 0 Goals scored 8 Goals conceded 3 Points per game 2.33

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 02-11-24.