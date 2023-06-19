Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford staying at Old Trafford is a "big deal" that the Red Devils need to let everyone know about, according to journalist Dean Jones.

The England international's contract is set to expire next year, but he now looks set to sign a new one.

Man United contract news — Marcus Rashford

As per the reliable Fabrizio Romano, United are close to reaching an agreement with Rashford over an extension.

It will come as a huge boost to manager Erik ten Hag, with Rashford being one of the Dutchman's best players last season.

In 56 appearances, the 25-year-old was able to score 30 goals, as per Transfermarkt. He is currently valued at around £68m by the same website.

The Red Devils will probably still need to sign a new forward this summer, though, with Wout Weghorst returning to Burnley.

What has Dean Jones said about Marcus Rashford and Man United?

Jones thinks United need to scream about Rashford's contract extension once it becomes official.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "One of the first good news stories that United should be unveiling is that Rashford is staying. Make a big deal out of it, stick him on posters all over the city, make sure that everybody knows what a big deal this is."

Why is Marcus Rashford staying at Man United such a big deal?

As already mentioned, he was in incredible form last season after hitting the 30-goal mark. It is not the sort of firepower any manager wants to lose, especially when you are already looking for a new forward.

According to The Athletic, United have a host of No.9s on their radar, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane and Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins.

There is no guarantee that Ten Hag will get his striker, which is why it is so important that Rashford is staying.

If the previous campaign is anything to go by, then getting Rashford to sign a new contract could prove to be the best piece of business United do all summer.

If they want to improve and challenge rivals Manchester City for the title next season, though, then they probably do need to bring in a prolific No.9. Keeping up with the European champions and Erling Haaland seems like an impossible task for them without doing so.

For now, though, United can be pleased with the breakthrough they have had in contract discussions with Rashford.