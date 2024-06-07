Highlights Manchester United evaluating managers, including Pochettino and Tuchel, in post-season review for Erik ten Hag's future.

Manchester United will be doing due diligence on a number of managers during their internal post-season review, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth exclusively told GIVEMESPORT, as he suggests that Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino have been mentioned in the conversations.

Despite winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City in 2023/24 and securing silverware in the form of the Carabao Cup the campaign before, Erik ten Hag’s future is up in the air as the club head into an all-crucial summer transfer window.

Man Utd Latest: Erik ten Hag

Pochettino, Tuchel and Southgate all monitored

Ten Hag has entered the off-season in a state of uncertainty. After overseeing the club’s worst-ever Premier League finish - after concluding the campaign in eighth place on 60 points - the days of the Dutchman’s two-year stint in M16 could be numbered.

According to the Independent, the fact that Manchester United’s priority choice is England boss Gareth Southgate is complicating matters in terms of the former Ajax man’s future in the hot seat.

Erik ten Hag - Manchester United Statistics Appointed July 1, 2022 Contract Expiration June 30, 2025 Matches 114 Wins 68 Draws 15 Losses 31 Points per Match 1.92

Leading candidate Kieran McKenna has signed a new contract at Ipswich Town after being perennially mooted as Ten Hag’s replacement. Elsewhere, Pochettino would be ‘more than ready’ to take over the Old Trafford role should it come his way, Fabrizio Romano exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

And despite The United Stand presenter Mark Goldbridge suggesting that Pochettino’s reputation has slid thanks to his hodgepodge stint at Stamford Bridge, the club have the Argentine in their sights, according to reports.

Sheth: Man Utd Doing ‘Due Diligence’ on Number of Managers

Post-season review not finished

On the current state of play surrounding Manchester United and Ten Hag’s future, Sheth suggested the 13-time Premier League champions are doing ‘due diligence’ on a plethora of managers, with clarity over Ten Hag’s future not currently addressed.

The Sky Sports reporter insisted that Kieran McKenna’s representatives had been contacted pre-contract extension, while Pochettino and Tuchel have all been subject to discussion during the off-season review. Sheth revealed:

“As far as we're aware, I think while they're doing this post-season review, Manchester United will be doing due diligence on a number of managers, and we do know that they have spoken to representatives of a number of managers, including Kieran McKenna. We understand Mauricio Pochettino and Thomas Tuchel have all been mentioned as well.”

Trio of Luke Shaw Replacements Eyed

Milos Kerkez, Antonee Robinson, Rayan Ait-Nouri

Ten Hag’s future aside, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS-led team have an array of positions to sort this summer. According to The Athletic, the club are eyeing three positions that are a priority: centre-back, central midfield and a new striker.

The report also suggested that left-back could be an area of reinforcement given Luke Shaw’s consistent injury woes. Finding a potential replacement for the Englishman is on the agenda with a trio of Premier League-proven left-sided defenders being mooted by the club.

Milos Kerkez, Antonee Robinson and Rayan Ait-Nouri, the trio of names of Manchester United's left-back shortlist, have all experienced life in the English top flight and are being contemplated ahead of the summer transfer window slamming open. Given that Tyrell Malacia also endured an injury-struck campaign, snaring a new left-back would be wise.