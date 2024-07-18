Highlights Manchester United's move for Manuel Ugarte depends on budgets and squad space.

Talks with the PSG star have somewhat stalled; with United putting effort on hold.

Outgoing players will determine the level of midfielder recruitment.

Manchester United's move for Manuel Ugarte has hit a brick wall with conversations failing to progress past negotiating a fee with Paris Saint-Germain - and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that United's move for him will depend on budgets and squad space as we enter the crux of the transfer window.

Ugarte was linked with United earlier in the window, but a move has not progressed thus far. United are in the midst of a rebuild, and having signed Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna with Leny Yoro having a medical at Old Trafford, fans are looking forward to other signings across the pitch. Ugarte could be one - but Sheth believes that the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder will have to wait until current midfielders are sold.

Ugarte Has Been on Man Utd's Radar

The Uruguayan midfielder is one of their midfield targets

United were first linked with the Uruguayan central midfielder in May, after Casemiro was touted with a move away from the club - but whilst talks were thought to have been progressing, the PSG star is no closer to a move despite his intentions of a move to Old Trafford being clear after giving the green light to a move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Casemiro featured in 336 games for Real Madrid, scoring 31 goals and registering 29 assists.

The Brazilian has been touted with a move away from United after a lacklustre season, despite his efforts, and that has seen Ugarte linked - but with no suitors just yet for the former Real Madrid star, that has seen United put their efforts for Ugarte on hold - especially with United transfer chiefs reportedly failing to see eye-to-eye on whether a deal for the Uruguayan talent being a strong addition.

Sheth: United "In Dialog" With PSG

The journalist has revealed that talks are ongoing

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth suggested that United will bring a midfielder in depending on their outgoing players - with the fees garnered for other players determining the level of player they will bring in. He said:

"Manchester United will probably want to recruit there, and once again, it will probably depend on budget and squad space again. "You're looking at players potentially like Casemiro and Scott McTominay, who have had interest in them throughout this transfer window. "Now if one or both of those players leave, and depending on how much money they get for one or both of those players, then you could see United going full speed ahead in the market for a midfielder. We do know that there is open dialogue with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte."

Ugarte Would be a Good Signing for United

The Uruguayan is one of the best young defensive midfielders in Europe

On the face of the deal, Ugarte would be a solid addition for United. At just 23 years of age, he still has plenty of time to develop and after being linked with Chelsea last season, it's clear that more than one club believe he is Premier League quality.

Casemiro's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 9th Blocks Per Game 1.3 1st Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.7 2nd Tackles Per Game 3.3 1st Fouls Per Game 1.2 =2nd Match rating 6.97 2nd

The major issue surrounding Casemiro is that the Brazilian is struggling physically - in terms of both pace and longevity - and United need a long-term successor for the future.

Elsewhere, Sofyan Amrabat does possess a reported £21million release clause that United have considered buying out to solve their defensive midfield woes, but the Moroccan didn't overly impress last year and there is every chance that even though they will pay more for Ugarte, United will benefit from that in both the long-term and short-term.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 18-07-24.