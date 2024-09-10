Manchester United could still look to resurrect a move for long-term target Jarrad Branthwaite in the future, according to reports - with the Everton star being 'monitored' by Red Devils chiefs alongside fellow England international Eberechi Eze as INEOS continue to try and turn the tide at Old Trafford.

This summer saw high-earning stars such as Anthony Martial, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho all depart the club in a clear focus shift from those in charge of the Old Trafford club, with five major first-team signings landing at the Theatre of Dreams over the summer. But despite two of those being young centre-backs, a move for Branthwaite could still be on the agenda with reports stating that they are continuing to monitor his progress.

Jarrad Branthwaite 'Monitored' by Manchester United

The Everton star could still be on the move in the future

The report from the Manchester Evening News states that United have made a 'provisional plan' to sign a defender, midfielder and a winger next summer - with Crystal Palace's Eze and Branthwaite 'of interest'.

The Red Devils are expected to continue their pursuit of Branthwaite, after having two offers rejected of £43million and £50million rejected for the young England star in the summer.

Jarrad Branthwaite's Premier League statistics - Everton squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 35 =4th Goals 3 =4th Aerial Duels Won Per Game 2.7 3rd Clearances Per Game 4.5 2nd Match rating 6.90 3rd

Everton had valued Branthwaite at the £70million mark in the summer, citing other defensive sales of players such as Harry Maguire, Wesley Fofana and Josko Gvardiol all falling into that category in the past - though there was surprise at Goodison Park that Erik ten Hag's men had got a deal worth around £60million to bring Leny Yoro to the club from Lille, ruling out a move for Branthwaite who had agreed personal terms.

As such, Branthwaite remains at Goodison Park for the Merseyside relic's final season - but with Victor Lindelof expected to be sold in January or released at the end of the season alongside Jonny Evans' contract running out, Branthwaite remains in their sights. Harry Maguire also has his contract running out at the end of the season, and though United boast the option to trigger a one-year extension, they will only decide by the end of 2024.

Related Man Utd Flop Antony 'Pushing' For Loan as Minutes Falter Antony hasn't enjoyed the best of spells at Manchester United and he could leave Old Trafford on loan

Eze has been targeted though he will cost a reported £68million - but it could be a deal worth doing with Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho both being unpolished and Marcus Rashford being out of form - whilst a midfielder has been targeted with Christian Eriksen set to leave at the end of the campaign.

Branthwaite Deal Could Be Best Being Put on Hold

United need to spend money in other areas first

Branthwaite would be an ideal signing for United, though if they do keep Maguire, it would mean that he could potentially be fourth or fifth-choice behind the current likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Yoro and Lisandro Martinez. A huge deal to get him over the line would be somewhat wasteful with other positions such as left-back, midfield and wide attack being in more need of replenishment, and United may have to take that into consideration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jarrad Branthwaite made his England debut in the run-up to EURO 2024 in a friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina at Newcastle United's St. James' Park.

The Everton youngster is a 'superstar' defender who will almost undoubtedly come into the fold for the Three Lions throughout the course of his career, and that would represent a strong pickup for the Red Devils in terms of homegrown squad registration and his future value. But with other positions in more need of improvement, it remains to be seen if a deal could be done.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 10-09-24.