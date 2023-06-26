Manchester United will get Marcus Rashford to sign a new contract at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The forward is thought to be close to putting pen to paper on a fresh deal, and Sheth thinks there is a "strong chance" of the Red Devils getting this extension over the line.

Man United contract news — Marcus Rashford

Last week, the reliable Fabrizio Romano informed GIVEMESPORT that Rashford is close to signing a new contract at United.

His existing deal expires in 2024, so United would have been fearing the possibility of losing him on a free transfer next summer.

However, it now looks like they have avoided that risk, with Rashford ready to commit his future to the club.

The 25-year-old is currently valued at around £86m by the CIES Football Observatory.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about Marcus Rashford and Man United?

Sheth is expecting Rashford to sign a new contract and remain at United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the Sky Sports reporter said: "There are optimistic signs that Rashford will commit his long-term future to Manchester United. So as it stands, yes, I think that there is a strong chance that it will get done."

Why is Marcus Rashford committing his future to Man United?

It is a good time to be at Old Trafford, especially if you are Rashford.

Last season, he played the best football of his career so far. In total, the England international scored 30 goals in 56 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

Collectively, it was a bright campaign for United, or at least brighter than some of their most recent ones.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Red Devils were able to qualify for the Champions League and win the Carabao Cup. Ultimately, Old Trafford is not a terrible environment for Rashford to be in at this moment in time.

When you consider all of the above, it is not hard to understand why the Three Lions star is willing to commit his long-term future to the Manchester club.

Rashford has, of course, also come through the ranks at United, so naturally he has an affinity towards the Premier League outfit.

At this point, it would be a bit of a surprise if the forward did not put pen to paper on an extension and ended up leaving. It feels like it is only a matter of time before something is announced.