Manchester United have reportedly submitted a €70m (£59m) bid for Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils are said to have stepped up their pursuit of the Brazilian, with Ruben Amorim particularly keen on securing his arrival at Old Trafford this summer.

Raphinha is believed to be attracting interest from several European clubs, but United are showing the strongest intent so far, having identified the 28-year-old as an immediate solution to their attacking struggles.

Amorim’s side are among the lowest-scoring teams in the Premier League this season, finding the net just 37 times in 29 games.

Man United Eyeing Raphinha Move

Amorim keen on the 28-year-old attacker

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are reluctant to part with Raphinha amid his career-best season but could be tempted by United’s big-money offer.

The Catalan club are yet to decide whether to accept the proposal, with Raphinha emerging as a key player in Hansi Flick’s squad this season.

The Brazil international is now being viewed as a genuine Ballon d’Or contender, having delivered outstanding performances for Barcelona in 2024/25.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions this season.

Praised as ‘one of the best players in the world’, Raphinha also leads the Champions League scoring charts with 11 goals, after he netted three in Barcelona’s last-16 victory over Benfica.

United are preparing for a busy first summer under Amorim and are reportedly targeting multiple attacking reinforcements, with Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling also on their radar.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the English forward is being scouted by several Premier League clubs, with Liverpool also monitoring his progress.

United sit 13th in the Premier League with nine games remaining and will face Nottingham Forest away after the international break.

Raphinha's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 27 Goals 13 Assists 8 Goal-creating actions 21 Minutes played 2,218

