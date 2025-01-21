Manchester United have made an enquiry about Crystal Palace defender Tyrick Mitchell, who is among their possible options at left-back, according to ESPN journalist Rob Dawson.

The Red Devils are exploring the possibility of bolstering Ruben Amorim’s backline with a new left-sided defender before the January transfer window closes on February 3 and have earmarked Mitchell as a candidate.

With finances tight, the possible departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony could free up funds to reinvest in the squad in the remaining two weeks of the winter market, particularly at full-back.

Mitchell is thought to be firmly among United’s shortlist of options, alongside Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu and Paris Saint-Germain’s Nuno Mendes, who, according to Dawson, is not a viable target in this window.

Man United Eye Tyrick Mitchell

Among other options at left-back

According to Dawson, United’s recruitment team has drawn up a list of possible options at left-back, including Dorgu, Mendes and Mitchell, who would bring considerable Premier League experience to Old Trafford.

The 'magnificent' 25-year-old, who rose through the youth ranks at Crystal Palace’s academy, has made 154 top-flight appearances since his senior debut in the 2019/20 season, contributing three goals and 11 assists.

Mitchell has been a key player this campaign under Oliver Glasner, starting all 22 of Palace’s Premier League matches and providing three assists in close to 2,000 minutes of playing time.

It remains to be seen whether United will advance their interest in Mitchell after an initial enquiry, as the Red Devils are now in conversations to sign Dorgu.

According to Fabrizio Romano, club-to-club talks have already started over the Danish full-back’s arrival, and United officials have a meeting with Lecce planned this week.

Amorim has also approved Dorgu’s arrival, making him a strong candidate to become United’s first signing of the January transfer window.

Tyrick Mitchell's Crystal Palace Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 22 Goals 0 Assists 3 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1,913

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-01-25.