Manchester United have made a verbal offer to sign Victor Osimhen and he has refused to return to Napoli, according to Turkish journalist Kagan Dursun.

Osimhen is one of Europe's most prolific forwards, and he's been in red-hot form while on loan at Galatasaray. He has found the net 11 times in 14 Turkish Super Lig games. He's been a massive hit at RAMS Park, but there is no obligation to buy or option in the loan agreement with parent club Napoli.

The 'world-class' 26-year-old frontman has over a year left on his contract but doesn't want to return to Naples after falling out with the club last summer. Chelsea were interested in signing the Nigeria international permanently but couldn't agree to his wage demands.

Victor Osimhen Stats (Super Lig 2024-25) Appearances 14 Goals 11 Expected Goals (xG) 10.72 Scoring Frequency 93min Goals Per Game 0.8 Ground Duels Won 2.1 (46%) Aerial Duels Won 2.4 (59%)

Manchester United Make Verbal Offer For Osimhen

Ruben Amorim Needs More Firepower

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to pay €70 million (£60 million) for Osimhen. It's claimed that Napoli tried convincing the Nigerian to return with a visit to Istanbul but failed. There is a break clause in his loan agreement with Galatasaray and his stance is to try and 'convince him'.

Chelsea failed to do so last summer after refusing to meet his purported £207,000 per week wages. The Blues were said to have offered a contract worth £130,000 per week. He also snubbed a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli, who instead turned to Ivan Toney.

The Red Devils have set their sights on Osimhen amid his desire to leave Naples permanently. Ruben Amorim has been dealing with issues in attack since replacing Erik ten Hag in November.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have just five Premier League goals between them this season. The attacking duo are reportedly on AC Milan's radar as an alternative to Marcus Rashford, who still looks to have played his last game for the club.

Amorim's system often relies on a prolific frontman to spearhead his attack. Viktor Gyokeres was that man at his former club, Sporting CP, and Osimhen is reportedly his 'dream signing' to be United's talisman. It's needed, given his side sits 13th in the league and has managed just 27 goals in 22 games.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 20/01/2025.

