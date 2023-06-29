Manchester United's success in their long-term pursuit of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount should come as 'no real surprise', journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Now that the Red Devils have got Mount through the door, the fans may well be expecting deals for a new goalkeeper and striker to be struck, too.

Manchester United transfer news – Mason Mount

The 24-year-old play maker has been United’s main midfield target for some time now.

Finally, it has been reported, by David Ornstein, that a deal between both clubs has been agreed, worth up to £60m.

The respected journalist has reported that he has committed his future at the club until 2028 and will now undergo a medical and finalise personal terms with his new employers.

Sky Sports previously reported the Red Devils had their third and (proposed) final bid, worth £55m, for his signature rejected, but the proposal remained on the table for the London club.

Mount currently pockets £80,000 per week, making him one of the club’s lowest earners.

The Blues midfielder has just 12 months left on his contract and The Daily Mail claimed that the two parties were far off from reaching an agreement over a contract extension, despite the club offering a bumper contract worth £200,000 a week.

Therefore, this piqued interest from the likes of the Old Trafford-based outfit, but their three rejected bids on the bounce once put this deal in jeopardy.

What did Ben Jacobs say about Manchester United and Mason Mount?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “[It's] no real surprise that Mason Mount is off to Manchester United subject to final paperwork and medical. The deal of £55 + £5m is Manchester United’s top end valuation as sources have indicated for quite some time pretty much from the beginning of the saga that Manchester United were not prepared to go above £60m.

So, a £55m + £5m deal suits them and very much suits Chelsea, and it was always felt like when the third bid of £50m + £5m was rejected that there was still wiggle room for compromise because Manchester United never walked away despite reports."

Does Mason Mount to Manchester United make sense?

Although presenter HLTCO recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mount is like ‘Marmite’, Mount’s overall showing in west London has shown that he is a classy operator in the middle.

Not only will he add an unbelievable work rate, but the 36-cap England international has shown a knack for scoring the odd goal or two, primarily from a central midfield role.

He has 65 goals and a further 62 assists during his senior career at his current club, though proved his goalscoring nature while he progressed up the academy ranks.

If you dismiss his substandard (by his own standards) 2022/23 season, where he, along with the rest of the Chelsea squad, did not perform to their fullest, there’s no doubt Mount has the ability to play for a side of United’s stature.

It's clearly a smart, forward-thinking piece of business from United, which may precede more business in the market to see them rub shoulders with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League next campaign.