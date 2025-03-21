Manchester United are showing strong interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, according to reports in Germany.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified the former Manchester City academy graduate as a potential midfield reinforcement as they look to further rejuvenate Ruben Amorim’s squad this summer.

United are likely to part ways with out-of-contract Denmark international Christian Eriksen, while Casemiro’s future remains uncertain, with just over a year left on his Old Trafford deal.

The Brazilian remains of interest to clubs in the Saudi Pro League after being linked with a move to the Middle East last summer.

Red Devils Eyeing Felix Nmecha Swoop

Dortmund reluctant to sell the German midfielder

According to Bild, United are 'suddenly' willing to offer €48m (£40m) for Nmecha this summer, though it remains to be seen whether Dortmund would be tempted by such a proposal.

The Bundesliga club consider the 24-year-old a key player for the future, given his impressive progress since joining from Wolfsburg in 2023.

While some initially viewed Nmecha as a €30m flop, he has developed into a regular starter for Dortmund this season and was recalled to the German national team by Julian Nagelsmann in November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Nmecha has scored three goals and provided two assists in 27 appearances for Dortmund this season.

The ‘exceptional’ 24-year-old, who is under a £100,000-per-week contract until June 2028, has been sidelined with a knee injury since January and missed Dortmund’s last seven Bundesliga games.

While the German club are unlikely to sanction his departure this summer, Nmecha could reportedly push for a move amid Dortmund’s disappointing domestic campaign.

The Signal Iduna Park outfit sit 10th in the Bundesliga table with eight games remaining and are 10 points off the top four.

Felix Nmecha's Dortmund Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 4 Minutes played 1.131

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21-03-25.