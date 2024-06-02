Highlights Manchester United need to sell players to cope with FFP in the upcoming transfer window.

Signing a new right-back could depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future at the club.

The Red Devils prepare for a major summer clear-out as Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial are first to leave.

Manchester United have to sell players this summer to cope with Financial Fair Play and make extra additions to the squad, Fabrizio Romano exclusively tells GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils are linked with several signings in the upcoming transfer window, including a new right-back.

However, Romano suggests that signing a new right-sided defender could depend on Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s future at the club, as the Englishman has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer.

The club is also looking to sign a new left-back after both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have struggled with injuries this season.

Malacia’s last game for Manchester United was almost 12 months ago, while Shaw has only appeared in 12 Premier League matches this campaign.

United had to rely on the likes of Diogo Dalot and Sofyan Amrabat at left-back this season and are looking for reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

A 'Case' For Man United to Sign a Right-Back

The Red Devils need multiple additions

Man United are looking to improve the full-back situation, but may only focus on the left side of the defence, Romano suggests:

“If Wan-Bissaka is leaving, maybe it could be the case also for Man United to go and sign a new right-back, otherwise they can only invest in the left-back. "I think it’s also going to be important what’s going to happen with the outgoings because we’re always mentioning left-backs, centre-backs, midfielders, strikers, wingers, but then you also have to sell players and, for Financial Fair Play, it’s really, really important.”

In the past 12 months, Man United have struggled to offload unwanted players, as both Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire were on the verge of leaving the club last summer but eventually, the deals collapsed.

The Red Devils are set to lose two players for free next month – both Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane will leave the club after their deals expire in June.

The two exits will free up wages for new additions as the club is currently chasing a deal for a new centre-back to replace Varane, with Jarrad Branthwaite, Tosin Adarabioyo, and Jean-Clair Todibo among the targets.

Wan-Bissaka Could Leave Man United

He's been linked with a move away

After Varane and Martial’s exits, Wan-Bissaka could be next to follow out the door. The 26-year-old is reportedly up for sale as the club prepares for a major summer clear-out.

After arriving from Crystal Palace in a £50 million deal in 2019, the right-back has struggled to stay fit and solidify his place in the first eleven under Erik ten Hag.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season (Premier League) Percentage of dribblers tackled 73.1 Ball recoveries 4.75 Tackles 2.12 Interceptions 2.07 Pass completion percentage 83.5

According to the Spanish outlet Fichajes, United are willing to offer Wan-Bissaka a pathway back to Selhurst Park by including him in the deal for Michael Olise.

