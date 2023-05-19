Manchester United owners, the Glazers, need to decide on their next steps in the plan to sell the club as it is “really crucial” in the Old Trafford outfit's chances of success in the transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag will hope reinforcements are provided to his Red Devils squad this summer.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

This week, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani submitted what looks to be his final offer in a bid to buy Manchester United, as per reports.

The Qatari is in direct competition with INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe as the pair look to secure the ownership of the Red Devils.

Though Ratcliffe’s final bid was not for 100% of the shares in the club, it did value United at a higher rate than Jassim, indicating that the Englishman was in pole position to succeed in a takeover.

Romano has told GIVEMESPORT that Jassim will “try until the end” to purchase the club over Ratcliffe.

And the Italian journalist has said that the Glazers must decide on the club's future sooner rathe than later, due to the difficulty it is casuing ten Hag and his recruitment staff in terms of closing deals.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s not easy to approach players to discuss the project, to have an exciting manager like ten Hag, who is doing an excellent job but unable to close on some deals.

“This is why it’s really crucial for Man United to decide as soon as possible. But I would keep the situation open as of now.”

What next for Man Utd?

All ten Hag can do at the time of writing is keep his attention focused on on-pitch matters as United look to secure a spot in the Premier League’s top-four and, with it, a place in next season’s Champions League.

The Dutchman has already ended the Red Devils’ trophy drought stretching back to 2017 by securing the Carabao Cup earlier this year following a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Wembley.

And the Red Devils can secure a domestic double when they face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final in June, a game which could prevent the Sky Blues’ from repeating United’s treble-winning success of 1999.

But with one eye already on next season, ten Hag and his recruitment staff will hope to see a solution reached on a takeover as the summer transfer window draws ever closer.