Manchester United transfer chiefs could produce one of the biggest shock transfers in January window history, according to reports from Spain - with the Red Devils potentially entering into a swap deal that would see Marcus Rashford join Barcelona and Ansu Fati headed the other way, as both wingers look to reignite their careers after undergoing a stale patch at their respective clubs.

Rashford has only played for United so far in his career, with 426 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions garnering 138 goals. He burst onto the scene in 2016 and was an indispensable player for United until the start of the 2021/22 season - however, barring a purple patch campaign in 2022/23, Rashford has only scored 20 goals in 99 games in that time, which isn't enough for someone entering their peak. Fati, meanwhile, is only 22 years of age, and after scoring just four goals in 27 games for Brighton and Hove Albion last season, he's only featured seven times for Barcelona this season - meaning that he needs to get back playing first-team football.

Report: Barcelona Could Seek Rashford Swap Deal

The forward is edging closer to a Man Utd exit

The report from Spain (via Football365) states that Rashford could be given a way out of United in a shock swap deal that would see Fati move in the opposite direction.

Rashford was dropped by Ruben Amorim for United's 2-1 win over Manchester City last weekend, an unprecedented move given his prolific manner in previous derby day clashes - before continuing to be dropped for the 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup in midweek, and the 3-0 annihilation handed out by Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

Marcus Rashford's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 15 =8th Goals 4 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =5th Shots Per Game 1.1 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.6 =5th Match rating 6.72 8th

The past week has been fuelled with speculation that the club are open to 'top offers' for Rashford, with the cash likely to be used to help Amorim improve his squad - and after a bombshell interview in which Rashford told Henry Winter that he was ready for a 'new challenge' away from the Theatre of Dreams, it's only expedited a potential departure away from his boyhood club.

As a result, Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has seemingly 'given the OK' for the La Liga giants to use the 'elite' Fati in a swap deal to sign Rashford, with sporting director Deco working on a move that would shake their side up with Rashford offering versatility and 'effectiveness' to their front line.

Fati was on loan at Brighton last season, but his spell wasn't overly fruitful, and as a result, he has not convinced Flick of a place in his side. The irregularity of his first-team performances have left his future in Catalonia in doubt - which means that, for Blaugrana chiefs, any deal bringing Rashford in would be 'reinforcing a key position' as they look to add competition for the likes of Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Marcus Rashford has 17 goals in 60 games for England.

United could be the ideal destination for Fati to regain confidence and kickstart his career, and Barcelona believe that a swap deal could be feasible, with some at the club already dreaming of seeing Rashford play at the Camp Nou.

Related Man Utd Preparing Move for 'World-Class' Star Berrada Personally Wants Manchester United have suffered poor results and Ruben Amorim could be made to spend on his playing squad to turn it around

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 24-12-24.