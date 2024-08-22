Manchester United have tabled a £42million bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, according to reports in Italy.

The Red Devils have been keen to bolster their midfield options all summer, with the club pushing for a deal for Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte first and foremost.

But after travelling to Bergamo for talks with Atalanta chiefs over outstanding payments from the Rasmus Hojlund transfer last summer, club bosses also tabled an offer for Brazil international Ederson worth €50million.

Man United Table Ederson Offer

Atalanta reject offer, player "locked down"

Writing on his website, journalist Alfredo Pedulla reports that United felt it was the right opportunity in the market to table an offer for the 25-year-old central midfielder.

However with less than ten days remaining in the transfer window, Atalanta know there is a limited opportunity to be able to find a replacement and have decided to reject the offer and told United that he is not for sale under any circumstances this summer.

United have been in constant conversations about the Brazilian this summer, and the relationship between the two clubs remains excellent however, and it hasn't been ruled out that Manchester United could return for him in future transfer windows.

Ederson vs Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Statistic Ederson Casemiro Minutes 2,875 1,987 Goals 6 1 Assists 1 2 Pass success rate (%) 84.4 82.6 Tackles per game 2.3 3.3 Interceptions per game 1.1 0.7 Overall rating 6.92 6.97

Ederson was a key member of Gasperini's side that claimed victory in the Europa League last season, being labelled as "formidable" and "extraordinary" along the way.

United are said to be closing in on an agreement with PSG for Ugarte worth around £51million, but according to WhoScored the Reds are sacrificing ability on the ball by going with the Uruguay international instead, with Ederson averaging more key passes per game than his opposite number.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Ederson played the most Serie A minutes (2,875) of all Atalanta players last season.

Related Exclusive: Man Utd 'Plan to Fix Problem in January' Amid £30m Star Blow Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is looking to wait until January before solving a problem position

Man Utd Delay Plans to Sign New Left-Back

Mazraoui, Shaw and Malacia current options

The Old Trafford club had initially planned to sign a new left-back this summer amid concerns over the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

But after the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich and the development of youngster Harry Amass during the summer, those plans have now been shelved until the summer according to GMS sources.

Shaw has already been ruled out of action until after the first international break while Malacia isn't expected to return for another few months after missing the entirety of the 2023/24 season with a knee injury, with Dalot starting the opening game of the season on the left side of the defence.

With United failing to find a good value signing for the position, they have now opted to reassess their options in 2025.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored.