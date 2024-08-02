Highlights Manchester United table double transfer offer for De Ligt and Mazraoui, personal terms agreed.

Bayern Munich rejected initial offer, Red Devils need to increase fee.

Players ready for five-year deal with option for extension at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have tabled a joint offer to Bayern Munich for Matthijs De Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, according to David Ornstein.

The Reds have been linked with the pair for several weeks as they look to bolster their defensive options before the August 30th deadline, and have now tabled an offer to the Bundesliga giants to bring in both players in one swoop.

Mazraoui has already rejected a move to West Ham in favour of moving to Old Trafford, while De Ligt has told potential suitors that he is waiting for an offer from former manager Erik Ten Hag for a reunion in the Premier League.

Manchester United Table Double Transfer Offer

Personal terms already agreed

According to Ornstein via The Athletic, the Red Devils tabled a joint bid on Thursday for the defenders, however Bayern Munich rejected the offer and told them they would need a higher fee to get a deal over the line.

However personal terms have already been agreed with both the Moroccan and Dutch stars, with the players already green lighting a five-year contract with an option for an extra year at Old Trafford.

De Ligt and Mazraoui Bundesliga stats 2023/24 Stat De Ligt Mazraoui Games 16(6) 15(4) Tackles 15 32 Clearances 52 27 Blocks 14 14

Both players have experience playing under Erik Ten Hag as they were part of the squad at Ajax that won the Eredivisie, before both left for top European clubs.

United want to strengthen the defence after injury to Leny Yoro left him unavailable for the next three months, while Victor Lindelof could move on amid interest from Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce.

Mazraoui has been targeted as an option at full-back as he is capable of playing on both flanks, but a deal couldn't progress before a deal to see Aaron Wan-Bissaka leave was agreed. That now seems to be on track, after the former Crystal Palace man agreed terms with West Ham for a move, although talks are ongoing over a final fee between the clubs.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Matthijs de Ligt made 70 appearances under Erik ten Hag when they worked together at Ajax, while he found the back of the net eight times and registered a further five assists.

Manchester United Eye Sander Berge for Midfield

Burnley star on list of alternatives for Ugarte

In addition to strengthening the defence, Manchester United are also looking to bolster their midfield options by bringing in Paris Saint-Germain star Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay midfielder has already agreed personal terms for a move to Old Trafford, but the Ligue 1 champions are holding out for a higher fee and talks have stalled as a result of the asking price.

That has seen the Red Devils put together a list of potential alternative options, and according to Duncan Castles that includes 6ft 5 Burnley star Sander Berge, who will "almost certainly" leave Turf Moor this summer.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.