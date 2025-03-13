Manchester United have made a 'significant' €65m (£54m) offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fichajes.

The Red Devils have reportedly tabled an ambitious bid to land the Dutch international this summer, but saw their initial attempt swiftly rejected by the Catalan club.

De Jong remains an important player for Hansi Flick this season but faces an uncertain future at Camp Nou, with just over 15 months left on his contract.

The Dutch midfielder has been a long-term target for United, with their interest dating back to Erik ten Hag’s second season at the club in 2023/24.

Man Utd Targeting Frenkie de Jong

Ahead of the summer transfer window

According to Fichajes, Barcelona see De Jong as a ‘fundamental’ part of their project and intend to renew his contract beyond 2026.

They are eager to prevent him from entering the final year of his deal and are expected to open talks soon over a Camp Nou extension.

The 27-year-old, praised as ‘one of the best in the world’, has been playing regular minutes under Flick after missing the start of the season through injury, helping Barcelona lead the race for the La Liga title.

The Catalans are now on a six-game winning streak in the Spanish top flight, with De Jong featuring in all of those matches and captaining the team twice in wins over Valencia and Rayo Vallecano.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Jong has scored two goals and provided one assist in 29 appearances this season.

United are anticipating a midfield reshuffle this summer, with Christian Eriksen’s contract expiring and Casemiro facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The Brazilian is reportedly open to a departure after the season, but his £350,000-a-week wage demands remain an obstacle for interested clubs.

Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 15 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 597

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Issues Paul Pogba Man Utd Return Update Paul Pogba has returned from his doping ban and that has seen him linked with a third move to Manchester United

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-03-25.