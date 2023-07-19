Manchester United are in the “crucial moments” of a takeover at Old Trafford as Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on developments.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, were put on the market by The Glazers last November, who hope to see a sale completed imminently.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

With the summer transfer market taking precedence, news of a takeover of Manchester United has slowed, with negotiations seemingly at an advanced stage.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Red Devils supporters could be in for bad news, suggesting that a deal to sell the club may not occur until the transfer window's closure, which shuts on 1st September.

"But the bad news for Manchester United, in terms of the long-term clarity, is that the window could potentially close or be very close to closing before any prospective new owner - should they come in - has any influence,” Jacobs told GMS.

According to The Athletic, there is a belief that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani's bid to buy Manchester United is a work in progress, with the Glazers being the only people who understand what stage the takeover process is at.

The prospective Qatari buyer tabled a bid worth over £5bn last month, claimed to be his final offer as he aims to take 100% control of the club.

Meanwhile, according to Sky Sports, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has met with the Glazers and is still interested in buying the club but is willing to keep Avram and Joel Glazer involved in the Old Trafford outfit in some capacity, which could swing the pendulum in the Englishman’s favour.

Jacobs has also told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe are still battling behind the scenes to secure the keys to Old Trafford.

And this is something which Romano corroborates, claiming that “things are still happening” behind closed doors at what is now a crucial time in the sale process.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Speaking about the Qatari’s bid for Manchester United, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “It’s not easy also to comment on their side [Sheikh Jassim] at the moment. But let's see what happens.

“Things are still happening behind the scenes, but it's not something that we know precisely because it's really in the crucial moments now.”

What next for Man Utd?

With the transfer window rumbling along, it’s easy to forget that Manchester United are back in competitive action when the Premier League returns next month.

Ten Hag hopes his new signings and a takeover are in place as the Red Devils welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford on 14th August, before a trip to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur awaits on the 19th.

Nottingham Forest are the visitors to Manchester on the 26th August before United return to north London on 3rd September to take on last season’s runners-up Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

It’s not long until football returns to Old Trafford, but the Man Utd faithful will be disappointed if a takeover is not completed by the time ten Hag’s side take to the field against Wolves in August.