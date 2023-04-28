Manchester United prospective owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now open to working with the Glazers, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Ratcliffe had positioned himself as being interested in the outright purchase of the football club, but recent reports suggest the INEOS chairman has had a change of heart.

Manchester United takeover latest news

As per a report by Sky Sports News, Ratcliffe is now willing to ditch his attempts to buy United outright, in exchange for a cooperative approach which would see the Glazers stay at the club.

Ratcliffe, whose INEOS group has a long-standing history of sports ownership, was reported to have been gunning for a 100% purchase of United when the takeover talks began.

That was in line with the approach adopted by fellow front-runner, Sheikh Jassim, who remains open to buying the club outright.

There are growing suggestions that neither party has matched the valuation placed on United by the incumbent owners, meaning Ratcliffe has shifted his original position.

The report suggests Ratcliffe will now settle for 50% of the club, with the Glazers remaining on board as minority shareholders.

However, that outcome is unlikely to satisfy large swathes of the United fanbase, with journalist Dean Jones recently telling GIVEMESPORT we could be about to see the "worst" anti-Glazers protest ever, if they remain in charge to some capacity.

What has Dharmesh Sheth said about the United takeover situation?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT today, Sky Sports reporter Sheth issued a key update surrounding the United takeover.

On the current situation, Sheth said: "A slight change of tact, isn’t it? There were around seven interested parties and we were of the understanding that two of them were going to be full takeovers, the Sheikh Jassim one and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

"But suddenly they've changed now to say a 50% stake instead, with the Glazers still having an involvement. We'll find out later today, which bids have gone in and what kind of makeup those bids are because it's this third deadline tonight.”

How might this impact United's current season?

With just a handful of matches left to play in the 2022/23 campaign, Erik ten Hag's side don't have much else left to play for.

Having already bagged the League Cup earlier this season, the Red Devils look set to finish inside the top four and earn qualification back into the Champions League.

An FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City awaits at the start of June, but it's likely the takeover will most heavily impact United's summer transfer dealings.

Journalist Jones told GIVEMESPORT in a recent interview that Jassim - and not Ratcliffe - would be the "most ambitious" of the prospective owners in the transfer market.