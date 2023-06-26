Manchester United’s chances of signing a goalkeeper in the vein of FC Porto’s Diogo Costa may depend on the eventual takeover of the Old Trafford outfit, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Erik ten Hag is assessing his ‘keeper options in his Red Devils squad, with the future of David de Gea not yet secured.

Man Utd news – Latest

According to The Mirror, ten Hag is reluctant to spend a significant portion of his transfer budget on signing a new goalkeeper this summer, boosting the chances of de Gea securing an extension to his current contract, which expires this summer.

And reports in Portugal claim that Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Porto stopper Costa, who had also piqued the interest of the Red Devils earlier this summer.

But with the Glazers’ potential sale of the club dragging along, available funds for new signings this month are unclear.

Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT that United’s two main prospective buyers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, are still battling it out behind the scenes to secure the keys to the Manchester giants.

And the transfer guru has hinted that it’s uncertain how much the club are willing to spend on transfers before a takeover is eventually completed.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “Let's see how much they want to spend because we mentioned the budget situation.

“It also depends on the takeover. So, the Man Utd situation is kind of a domino.

“But for example, goalkeepers like Diogo Costa is available for the release clause of €70m-€75m (£60m-£64m), which is a lot of money if you have to sign a striker, a centre-back, a midfielder and maybe someone else.”

Would Costa be a good alternative for de Gea at Man Utd?

The signing of Costa would represent a more long-term option between the sticks for Man Utd, given his 23 years of age, nine years junior to de Gea.

The 14-cap Portugal international enjoyed an impressive campaign with Porto last term, having made 41 appearances, conceding just 30 goals and keeping 20 clean sheets in the process.

The stopper, dubbed “sensational” by journalist Karan Tejwani last season, was on hand as the Iberian giants won a domestic double of the Portuguese Cup and League Cup.

Meanwhile, de Gea has been on the recieving end of criticism from the Red Devils faithful, having been at fault for Manchester City’s second and winning goal in their 2-1 FA Cup final defeat earlier this month, hinting that now could be the time for the Spaniard to move on.

Therefore, ten Hag needs a takeover completed soon in search of clarity during the summer transfer window.