Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and his recruitment staff may be frustrated with the lack of clarity regarding the club’s potential takeover at Old Trafford, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since November, but a buyer is yet to be confirmed.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to the BBC (via the Metro), Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is ready to submit a fifth bid to win the battle to buy Manchester United.

The Qatari billionaire is looking for 100% investment and control in the Old Trafford outfit, hoping to secure the keys to the door over INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jassim has held direct talks with the Glazers on a phone call.

However, as per reports, Ratcliffe remains the leading candidate to buy the Red Devils off the Glazers, who could be given a stay of execution if they accept the Englishman’s bid for a controlling share in the club.

But Sheth believes that ten Hag will be growing frustrated, with the Dutchman wanting to look ahead to the summer transfer market as United look to launch an assault on the Premier League title next term.

What has Sheth said about Man Utd?

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT: “We're at the end of the season now, and there’s still no resolution on who will be in charge at Manchester United.

“It must be a frustration for Erik ten Hag and the recruitment department because can they 100% know what they can go for while this takeover is still up in the air?

“Whoever takes over will 100% dictate the amount of money and type of player they can go for.”

What next for Man Utd and ten Hag?

Ten Hag has warned the Glazers during takeover negotiations, hinting that he needs financial support in the transfer window.

“The club knows if you want to play top four and compete for trophies in this league, then you have to invest,” said ten Hag (via The Mirror).

“Otherwise, you don’t have a chance because other clubs will. We’ve seen it in the winter - all the clubs around us made huge investments. We didn't, but still, we made it, so I’m proud of my team.”

For now, the Dutchman will focus on securing their second trophy of the season, when they clash with Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday afternoon.

However, the 53-year-old will acknowledge that the summer transfer window is drawing ever closer amidst an air of uncertainty surrounding Old Trafford.