Manchester United owners, the Glazers, are unlikely to make a takeover decision at Old Trafford before Saturday’s FA Cup Final, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since November as Erik ten Hag’s side aim to win their second trophy of the season at Wembley tomorrow.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to an update from The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is still waiting to hear feedback from the Glazers on his fourth bid to buy Manchester United.

The Qatari Sheikh’s offer is worth close to £5bn but less than the £6bn initially touted as the current owners’ asking price for the club.

Jassim would look to take total control of the club but his main rival, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe, would allow brothers Avram and Joel Glazer to remain involved with the Old Trafford outfit in some form, potentially giving the Englishman the edge in negotiations.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that United manager ten Hag has been left in a “complicated situation” following a distinct lack of clarity over the next steps in the takeover.

And Jacobs believes the situation is “still fluid” but won’t be resolved before tomorrow’s FA Cup final.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

When speaking about the latest Manchester United takeover situation, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “It's still fluid. There are still less formal talks taking place behind the scenes. But unfortunately for all parties, nothing has moved, and it may not move until after the FA Cup Final.”

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst off-pitch matters will dominate the headlines in the coming weeks, ten Hag will have spent the past few days readying up his United side for the biggest game of their season.

The Red Devils have the unenviable task of facing Premier League champions and Champions League finalists Manchester City in the FA Cup Final, who are looking to match their inter-city rivals’ incredible treble-winning campaign of 1998/99.

United’s players and fans would like nothing more than to end City’s dreams of being immortalised on an equal standing to that Manchester United team.

Ten Hag’s side have endured mixed results against the Sky Blues this season, having found themselves on the end of an embarrassing 6-3 defeat at the Etihad Stadium in October, before January’s impressive 2-1 turnaround victory at Old Trafford levelled things up in terms of clashes this term.

The Glazers will no doubt come under severe scrutiny in their bid to sell the club in the weeks leading up to the summer transfer window.

But for now, the primary aim will be to build on February’s Carabao Cup success and bag their second honour of the campaign this weekend.