Manchester United and the Glazers need to make a decision 'as soon as possible' regarding their ownership as it is hindering their ability to make signings ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The club's long-term future is still up in the air, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim both submitting bids for ownership stakes in the club. The original deadline for bids, April 28, has been and gone, with no final decision yet to be reached.

Manchester United takeover news

According to Sky Sports, Sheikh Jassim has increased his fourth and final bid in a final attempt to purchase Manchester United from the Glazers. The former Qatari prime minister's offer is believed to be in the region £5 billion but short of the Glazer family's £6 billion asking price and valuation of the club.

The other suitor for Manchester United is petrochemical company INEOS' chief executive officer Ratcliffe, who has also reportedly improved his offer to allow both Joel and Avram Glazer to remain at the club following his takeover.

On the topic, Romano has also stated that Sheikh Jassim will 'try until the end' to secure 100% ownership of the club with some key days and weeks ahead.

What has Romano said about Manchester United and the Glazers?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It is not easy to approach players to discuss the project, to have an exciting manager like Erik ten Hag, who is doing an excellent job and not be able to close some deals. This is why, for Man United, it is really crucial to make a decision as soon as possible."

Where does this leave ten Hag heading into the summer window?

As Romano correctly points out, this uncertainty is only hindering the club's activity with the squad needing urgent reinforcements. A number of United players are set to leave at the end of the season and ten Hag's desire for a new centre-back, new central midfielder and world-class striker is well-documented.

The race for players of the calibre both ten Hag and United require is often long and drawn out, meaning that by the time any takeover has happened and any transfer and wage budget confirmed, United will already likely be playing catch-up.

If they do end up missing out on transformative signings such as Victor Osimhen and Kim Min-jae from Napoli, for example, the drawn-out takeover will largely be to blame.