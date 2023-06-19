Manchester United are still holding in-depth talks with both INEOS and Nine Two Foundation with the past week not as crucial as some were led to believe in terms of the club's takeover, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Glazers family's prolonged sale of the team rumbles on with no sign yet of who out of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe will be running the club next season.

Manchester United latest takeover news

According to the Manchester Evening News, bids from both parties have exceeded the £5.5 billion mark, although it remains unclear if either offer has met the reported asking price of £6 billion.

As per the Mirror, manager Erik ten Hag has been left frustrated by the takeover talks dragging out as long as they have, meaning the Dutch coach has likely missed out one of his transfer targets - Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae - who now looks set to be joining Bayern Munich.

In contrast, The Sun believe ten Hag is upset at losing out on West Ham captain Declan Rice, who appears poised to join Arsenal.

What has Jacobs said about the Manchester United takeover?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "Where I'm standing was always that last week was not as big as had necessarily been believed, in terms of public clarity, because behind the scenes there are in depth talks taking place with both INEOS and Nine Two Foundation.

"The reason why last week may not have been as significant for clarity, even though it will be highly important behind the scenes, is because both of the two groups are being lined up to effectively sign. So if either get a green light, a deal will be relatively close in terms of its structure, and also any questions around it. That will enable a smoother process to get from winning, to acquisition.

"And the process to full acquisition is a little bit different for INEOS than Nine Two Foundation because INEOS are not buying 100% of the club, and Nine Two Foundation are trying to, so they would also have to delist the public shares as well."

Who will be taking over Manchester United?

It is still unclear whether INEOS or the Nine Two Foundation will be the new owners of Manchester United, despite speculation that one or the other is in pole position. Until an official announcement is made, United supporters will continue to be left in the dark on the future of their club.