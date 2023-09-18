Highlights Prospective buyer Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to be more flexible in negotiations to buy Manchester United.

The Glazers are under increasing pressure from the Red Devils faithful to sell the club.

The Old Trafford outfit have been on the market since last November.

Manchester United prospective buyer Sir Jim Ratcliffe can afford to be more flexible in negotiations to buy the Old Trafford outfit off the Glazers, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update on an INEOS bid for the club.

The Red Devils, currently managed by Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since last November.

According to The Guardian, Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani remain patient and are prepared to ‘play the long game’, vying for the ownership of Manchester United. The duo remain the frontrunners to buy the Old Trafford outfit from the Glazers, whose stance on a sale remains unclear. However, both parties have different levels of confidence over an eventual sale due to the nature of their offers.

Sheikh Jassim’s representatives are unsure if the Glazers still wish to let go of the club, whilst those acting for Ratcliffe are more confident about the American family’s intention of selling. It comes after the Mail on Sunday reported this month that the owners would take Manchester United after the market and were holding out for a sale worth £10bn. A source close to the family said:

“The Glazers are thick-skinned and won’t be influenced by any negative fan reactions.”

The report says that the Glazers may try to sell the club in 2025 when they hope ‘financial and environmental factors’ may attract more bidders. United will receive an uplift in TV revenues, and the FIFA Club World Cup’s expansion to 32 teams could make buying the club a lucrative prospect ahead of the 2026 World Cup, staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, Jacobs has recently told GIVEMESPORT that sources close to the takeover believe a sale is still active, diminishing fears of the club being taken off the market.

Man Utd record transfers under the Glazers Player Fee Paul Pogba (Juventus) £90m Antony (Ajax) £81m Harry Maguire (Leicester City) £75m Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) £73m Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £73m Angel Di Maria (Real Madrid) £64m Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £64m Casemiro (Real Madrid) £61m Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) £56m Mason Mount (Chelsea) £55m All fees according to Transfermarkt

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd and INEOS?

Jacobs believes INEOS are more flexible than Sheikh Jassim because of their willingness to allow some members of the Glazer family to remain in the club, as Ratcliffe looks for a 69% share. The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“With Ratcliffe, it is a little bit different because INEOS are far more flexible. They're prepared to take 69% of the shares, which are all of the Glazers shares. They're prepared to allow some of the Glazers to stay and be more flexible. As a result, INEOS don't need to worry as much about a Glazer desire to stay in some capacity because they are willing to entertain that possibility under certain circumstances. “So, you've got a Jassim group that either want the Glazers out, or they're no longer interested in Manchester United and a Ratcliffe camp that are willing to sit down with the Glazers and, as long as they get control, they are going to entertain more than one structure and possibility of having a stake in Manchester United Football Club. I think that is why it's always more likely that Jassim fears that this whole process may result in the Glazers staying, in which case, Sheikh Jassim will not be the new owner of Manchester United, whereas the Glazers could stay in some capacity anyway, and Ratcliffe still could own the football club. That's why I think there is more scepticism and frustration on the Qatar side, simply because their bid is more rigid.”

Will the Glazers sell Man Utd?

Whether the Glazers eventually go through with the sale of Manchester United has been the main concern of the club’s supporters since being put on the market last November.

Last month, the Red Devils faithful staged a sit-in protest at Old Trafford after the side’s 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest. Having owned the club for over 15 years, supporters of the Manchester giants have grown tired of the lack of vision shown by the owners, with the club’s stadium and training ground needing redevelopment.

Frustrations are heightened by having not won the Premier League title in over a decade, whilst noisy neighbours Manchester City have won five out of the last six, cementing their legacy by matching United’s treble-winning season of 1998/99, last term. However, if the American family don’t secure the price they want for the club, it’s not unforeseeable that a no-sale becomes a possibility as they look to secure top dollar for one of the globe’s biggest sporting institutions.