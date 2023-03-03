A consortium looking to take Manchester United off the Glazer family's hands are 'confident' of reaching an agreement, it has been claimed.

Man Utd: £4.5bn bidder now 'not prepared to work with Glazers' at Old Trafford

Manchester United takeover bidder Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani is 'not prepared to work with the Glazers' and his Old Trafford offer is 'all of nothing', CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport.

The Red Devils were put on the market by the current hierarchy last November, when it was announced they were 'exploring strategic opportunities' which could include selling the club.

Man United takeover news - Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani

According to Football Insider, a Qatari consortium fronted by Sheikh Jassim are growing in confidence that they will be selected as the preferred bidder and complete a takeover of Manchester United.

The report suggests that Sheikh Jassim's Nine Two Foundation have been buoyed by the fact a limited number of offers were put on the table ahead of last month's deadline.

Respected journalist Jacobs recently told GiveMeSport that the Glazer family are holding out for more lucrative bids after they were left underwhelmed by initial proposals.

It has emerged that a takeover is now unlikely to be completed before May as Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe lodged offers worth a maximum of £4.5billion, while the current owners are seeking £6billion.

There are doubts over whether Manchester United will be sold outright as executive co-chairman Avram Glazer and his brother Joel are reluctant to walk away from Old Trafford despite siblings Kevin, Edward, Bryan and Darcie being happy to cash-in.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Sheikh Jassim?

Jacobs understands that Sheikh Jassim is growing in optimism that he will eventually buy Manchester United from the Glazer family.

However, the journalist is aware that the Nine Two Foundation are unwilling to head to Old Trafford if the Americans want to retain some shares.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "This is a filter process to separate the credible from the non-credible, at which point the next step of the takeover becomes a lot more significant.

"Sheikh Jassim is confident in his bid and not prepared to overpay. Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also very intent on buying Manchester United.

"I think the key difference between the two is that, for Sheikh Jassim, this is all or nothing. He will only entertain outright ownership and is not prepared to work with the Glazers in a minority sense."

Should the Glazer family walk away from Man United?

The Glazers have been in charge of Manchester United since a £790million takeover bid resulted in them becoming majority shareholders in May 2005, according to BBC Sport.

But the Red Devils fanbase have regularly shown their disapproval of their beloved club's owners and embarked on numerous protests, including ahead of a victory over Liverpool last August.

Hundreds of supporters even broke into Old Trafford and made their feelings known before another scheduled meeting with Liverpool in May 2021, putting further pressure on the Glazer family to exit.

Now is the right time for the current hierarchy to walk away, but it is not a foregone conclusion that will be the case as Manchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed there are concerns among the fanbase that the Glazer family will retain some form of control even if new investors come in.