Manchester United’s sources involved in takeover negotiations at Old Trafford are being “careful” due to the complicated nature of the process, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils, managed by head coach Erik ten Hag, have been on the market since last November but have yet to reach an agreement with an interested party.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to Al Raya (via the Manchester Evening News) on Tuesday, a purchase contract will be signed by the current owners, the Glazers, to sell the club to Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

However, Jassim’s position of strength in negotiations is often exaggerated by the media in Qatar.

Sheikh Jassim is reported to have bid over £5bn to secure 100% control of the Old Trafford outfit as the Glazers mull over whether to give up their entire stake in the club.

Meanwhile, The Times has reported INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains hopeful in his bid to buy the Manchester giants, claiming that his company has held discussions with the Glazers.

“We obviously can’t say too much because we’ve signed an NDA, and we respect that, but there’s still a process, and we’re in the process,” he said.

“We have a good offer – we’ve met the Glazers a couple of times, and we had a good conversation, but at the end of the day, it’s their decision... we would still very much like to do it.

“I also believe we would do a good job and do it for the right reasons. We keep very focused on it.”

Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that progress on a deal to sell United is occurring behind the scenes, hinting that a sale could be completed soon.

And the journalist has advised it is best to “wait and see” what occurs in negotiations over the next few weeks.

What has Romano said about Man Utd?

Speaking about a potential Manchester United takeover, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “At this point, all sources involved in the negotiation are being very careful because they know how complicated it could be to make it happen in terms of days, weeks, months. So, let's wait and see.”

What next for Man Utd?

In the coming weeks, the Glazers need to decide whether they want to remain at Old Trafford in some capacity by accepting Ratcliffe’s bid or whether to sell the club outright and finalise a deal with Sheikh Jassim.

Ten Hag will have hoped that the club’s sale would have been completed by now, with the Dutchman and his recruitment staff well into the summer transfer market ahead of what they hoped would be another big window.

However, with the Red Devils’ potential sale hanging over, the Old Trafford outfit’s future will be uncertain until a takeover is secured.

But ten Hag has still secured the signature of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount in a deal worth £60m as the 52-year-old head coach looks to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Therefore, ten Hag is eager to see a takeover completed imminently but is forced to remain patient, with a deal progressing at a snail’s pace in recent weeks.