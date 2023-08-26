Manchester United have not provided any answer on the progression of a takeover at Old Trafford, as Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano offers GIVEMESPORT his verdict on recent reports.

The Red Devils have been on the market since November, with the Glazers looking to sell part of their stake in the club.

According to The Sun, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani could complete his £6bn takeover of Manchester United by mid-October. The publication claims that the Qatari has seen off competition from INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe as he aims to buy the club from the Glazers.

A date for the announcement is reportedly scheduled for next month as Sheikh Jassim’s team complete their due diligence on the club. This would come as positive news for Man Utd fans, who are desperate to see a 100% sale of the club to rid the Old Trafford outfit of the Glazers, who haven’t been liked figures during their time in Manchester.

Ratcliffe’s buyout could have seen Avram and Joel Glazer remain at Old Trafford in some capacity over the next few years, frustrating the Red Devils faithful, who have developed a loathsome relationship with the American family. But, should the story be true, the Glazers are in line to make a massive profit on their £800m takeover of United back in 2005. Sheikh Jassim reportedly plans to wipe Man Utd of their £725m debt, improve the Carrington training facilities and upgrade Old Trafford.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he will “respect all the reports” but prefers to wait for “concrete information” before commenting on the latest rumours. The Italian journalist claims that United “don’t want any leaks”, stating that there is currently “no answer”, which could dampen United fans’ initial excitement.

Manchester United summer signings Fee Mason Mount (Chelsea) £60m Andre Onana (Inter Milan) £47.2m Jonny Evans (Leicester City) Free Rasmus Hojlund (Atalanta) £72m All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Romano said about Man Utd’s takeover?

Asked about the latest reports in The Sun, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: “I think it's normal not to confirm these kinds of stories because, as I mentioned in the past few weeks, they don't want any leaks.

“They don't want to report anything on the negotiations on the process for Man Utd’s sale. Currently, there is no answer, and I prefer to follow that way, waiting to see what happens in the next month.”

What next for Man Utd in the next few weeks?

Whilst news of a takeover rumbles in the background, Man Utd must negotiate the transfer window’s final week. Romano has also told GIVEMESPORT that the Red Devils are “informed” over a deal to sign Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as they look to provide stopper Andre Onana with competition.

That is because, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor informs GMS, current backup Dean Henderson will push for a move away from Old Trafford in the next week in search of regular first-team football. Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that United are unlikely to make any big additions at Old Trafford unless they can sanction a significant departure before next Friday’s transfer window deadline.