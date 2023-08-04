Manchester United prospective owner Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani could still be “very much in the process” to buy the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with a takeover update.

The Red Devils were put on the market since last November by the Glazers but haven’t been sold to any minority or majority investors.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to MailSport, discussions over the sale of Manchester United are ongoing, despite having been up for sale for the last nine months.

Negotiations with multiple parties are currently taking place as the Glazers look to relinquish control of the Old Trafford outfit, heading into the new Premier League season.

Sheikh Jassim and INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe are the frontrunners to buy a majority stake in the Red Devils and both have lodged bids worth around the £5bn mark.

However, the Qatari’s offer is for a total buyout, whilst Ratcliffe’s is a staged process, allowing some members of the Glazer family to remain on the board for a set period, potentially swinging the pendulum in the Englishman’s favour.

The same report claims that with neither group getting close to the Glazers’ £6bn valuation of Man Utd, the American owners could instead take an offer from an investment group for a partial stake in the club.

Whilst completion of a takeover was expected before the beginning of the summer transfer window, United have still been able to sign players during the market and have announced a ten-year extension to their partnership with kit suppliers Adidas.

Last month, Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT that Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe had moved to a point where they’re ready to sign off on the purchase should they be chosen as the next Man Utd owners.

And Jacobs has claimed that there are suggestions behind the scenes that Qatar are responsible for delays in the takeover process.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “On the selling side, there are some suggestions that Qatar are behind the delays.

“So, we've seen this throughout the process where there are narratives and counter-narratives, which has made it quite a difficult saga to cover.

“But some on the selling side argue that even though Sheikh Jassim intimates he's ready to acquire the club, perhaps there's still some work to do in terms of the legal and logistical hurdles, which is causing the delay.

“That's not necessarily a bad thing because if the process is technically waiting for Qatar, then Qatar is still very much in the process, which means that the delay is not an indication that Qatar can't be successful.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Man Utd?

Whilst takeover news rumbles on in the background, head coach Erik ten Hag is busy preparing his side for the return of Premier League football later this month.

United begin their Premier League campaign on 14th August, welcoming Wolverhampton Wanderers to Old Trafford, where Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund could make their Red Devils debuts.

The Manchester giants travel to Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur that weekend, looking to better the 2-2 draw they earned in the capital in the same fixture in April.

Nottingham Forest are the visitors to the Theatre of Dreams the week after, before United round off the first four games with a return to north London, this time to take on Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.