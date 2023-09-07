Manchester United owners, the Glazers, are no closer to selling the Old Trafford outfit, as journalist Ben Jacobs provides GIVEMESPORT with an update from people “close to the sale.”

The Red Devils, managed by head coach Erik ten Hag, face an uncertain future with the club’s status on the market unknown.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

On Tuesday, Manchester United’s share price suffered its worst day ever, with more than £600m deducted from its value amid rumours the Glazers were taking the club off the market. It’s the largest sell-off since United went public in 2012, with the previous record coming on 12th March 2020.

Last Sunday, the Daily Mail reported Manchester United will be taken off the market after the Glazers failed to get close to their initial asking price, as per sources close to the American family. Since the Red Devils were made available for sale in November, only two serious bidders have emerged. Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani wants to own 100% of the club's assets, whilst INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying a majority stake and keeping the Glazers as minority stakeholders.

However, the report claims that interested parties have been frustrated by the current owners’ stance and are unclear where they stand in negotiations. Journalist Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that it could be challenging for United fans to take the news that the Glazers are potentially staying at the club for now.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs understands that sources close to the sale believe the takeover is still active, but the Glazers are “slow decision-makers” and will only sell at the “right price.” The journalist told GIVEMESPORT:

“First of all, the reality is that the Glazers are slow decision-makers. Second of all, they may not collectively know yet as a six what they want to do. Thirdly, they may be determined sellers, but only at the right price. If they can't get to that price, they have to manufacture a competitive tension to try and do that. And if they still can't succeed, they must move in another direction. This is why I think that there are lots of media reports that conflict with each other. There's lots of speculation. There's lots of reaction on the stock market. But again, those close to the sale still are adamant that the process is active and that no final decision or winner is yet determined.”

What next for Man Utd?

The next twist and turn in the sale process of Manchester United is anyone’s best guess. Manager ten Hag will hope his side are focused on their return from the international break when they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Old Trafford on 16th September.

The Red Devils then travel to Germany to take on Bayern Munich four days later, looking to open their Champions League campaign with a bang against the Bundesliga champions. A trip to Turf Moor follows before a double-header at home against Crystal Palace, with the first clash representing the start of the club’s Carabao Cup campaign, a trophy they won last season.