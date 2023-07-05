Manchester United could be taken over in the not-too-distant future as 'things are happening' behind the scenes at Old Trafford, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Although Erik ten Hag is attempting to prepare his side ahead of another gruelling campaign, which will see Champions League football return, there is still uncertainty over who will be in control of the Red Devils in the coming weeks.

According to Qatari media outlet Al Raya, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani could complete a Manchester United takeover within a matter of hours.

The report suggests the Glazer family will sign the purchase contracts sooner rather than later, while the Nine Two Foundation are confident of getting the deal over the line.

It is understood that the structure of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's offer has provoked opposition from minority shareholders at Manchester United, with him being willing to keep Joel and Avram Glazer on board.

Sheikh Jassim lodged his final proposal last month, but has remained in discussions with the current hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Respected journalist Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is unaware of when Manchester United will change hands after a lengthy negotiations process.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about a potential takeover?

Romano understands that the situation is unchanged and, as a result, Sheikh Jassim is not in line to collect the keys to Old Trafford in the coming hours.

However, the Italian reporter is aware that discussions are being held internally at Manchester United, having spoken to sources.

When asked about for a takeover update, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "The situation is still the same, so it's a very complicated story.

"Things are happening, for sure, behind the scenes. This is 100% confirmed."

Why have the Glazers put Man United up for sale?

According to The Guardian, the Glazers announced they were 'commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives', which could potentially bring the curtain down on their Manchester United reign, last November.

The American family took control of the Red Devils in 2005, when a £790million bid allowed them to take their stake up to 70 per cent.

But Manchester United supporters have been desperate for the Glazers to leave the club for a prolonged period of time and hosted a string of protests, including when they made the two-and-a-half-mile walk from The Old Nags Head in Manchester city centre to Old Trafford in April.

The fanbase have also been demanding for the Glazers to sanction a full sale of the club, with none of the family members remaining on the board.

But two members of the wealthy family, Joel and Avram, are keen to remain involved instead of walking away from the Red Devils.

It appears that the Glazers could still be at the helm during the early stages of the season, even if they announce a preferred bidder, as the approval process before any deal can be rubber-stamped will take up to 12 weeks.

Ten Hag, who secured 42 wins and enjoyed Carabao Cup glory during his first season in charge of Manchester United, will be seeking a quick resolution as he looks to do business in the transfer market.