Manchester United’s takeover process is “frustrating all parties” as we head into the summer at Old Trafford, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Red Devils have been up for sale since November as Erik ten Hag looks to the upcoming transfer window to improve the quality of his squad.

Man Utd takeover news – Latest

According to the Financial Times, INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has moved clear in the race to buy Manchester United after submitting a bid which allows all six of the Glazers to remain at Old Trafford in some capacity.

The Englishman’s offer allows the family to depart the club on a phased basis, which could appeal to the American owners.

Meanwhile, Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani has submitted a bid, which would see him take complete control of the club, though this may not be the preferred option for the Glazers.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim are still battling it out behind the scenes, with a deal still being in the hands of the Glazers.

And Jacobs has said there is still “no preferred bidder”, and neither group has an exclusive period.

What has Jacobs said about Man Utd?

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: “I think the Manchester United takeover is frustrating all parties.

“The Glazers and those bidding want clarity as to who will own the football club or, if the Glazers stay, they still need a plan heading into the summer.

“Currently, the situation is that there's still no preferred bidder. And there's no group in an exclusive period, either.”

What next for Man Utd?

With Manchester United’s season over after a 2-1 FA Cup Final defeat at the hands of Manchester City last weekend, the Red Devils could do with drawing up a plan for the summer transfer window, having sealed their place in next term’s Champions League.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has recently told GIVEMESPORT that ten Hag and his recruitment staff have been left in “limbo”, with uncertainty around the club’s ownership status growing as we head closer towards the upcoming market.

The Red Devils are interested in big moves for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

However, for these moves to take place, United will need some form of clarity over their ownership before the window opens in the coming weeks.

Therefore, this is a situation which the Glazers need to resolve imminently as Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim eagerly await their decision.